OSU to host Show N’ Go event for statewide inventors

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

TULSA, OK – Oklahoma State University’s New Product Development Center (NPDC) will host a statewide inventor Show N’ Go event at the OSU Helmerich Research Center, 526 N. Elgin Avenue, in Tulsa on Tuesday, July 18.

Inventors from all across Oklahoma are encouraged to register.

The Helmerich Center will open its doors at 10 a.m. with appointments available until 3 p.m. There is no cost for this evaluation. Advanced registration is required. The event supports OSU’s land-grant mission to extend its skills and knowledge to the state.

The Inventor Assistance Service program will sponsor the Show N’ Go and information about the other programs will be available.

The Inventor’s Assistance Service serves as the first point of contact for inventors across Oklahoma who are seeking assistance with preliminary market and patent research; engineering feasibility reviews; third party referrals to marketing assistance, SBDC (Small Business Development Center) services, and manufacturers; and product design and protytping.

In 2015-2016, approximately 25 percent of invention applications received moved forward into the design and prototyping stage

“We’re excited to host this event again,” NPDC’s Program Manager Jessica Stewart says. “We hope Oklahoma’s inventor community will seize this opportunity to take the next step and receive feedback on their products. We also are looking forward to seeing the innovations our state has to offer.”

Founded in 2003, NPDC is an Oklahoma State University College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology outreach unit founded in 2003, which serves Oklahoma manufacturers, businesses and inventors.

OSU student Dillon Rapp Dillon recently graduated in May with an Agricultural Economics degree. He worked with the NPDC for two years as a Business Analyst intern in Stillwater performing patent and market research, assisting with business and marketing plans of new products and researching and writing grant proposals.

“Working at the NPDC was a tremendous experience for me during college,” Dillon said. “It allowed me to apply knowledge I gained in my coursework to solve real-world problems and to grow professionally by learning to communicate with clients and coworkers in a variety of settings.”

NPDC provides education, guidance, technical engineering assistance, resources and referrals through multiple programs. Programs include the Inventor Assistance Service, the Small Business Development Center and the Engineering Development Service.

Over the past five years, the unit has expanded from its single location in Stillwater to adding a second office in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Inventor Assistance Service receives state appropriations from the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology and is an integral part of Oklahoma’s Innovation Model.

The Show N’ Go will consist of time slots in 30-minute increments. During that time, individual inventors will have the opportunity to present their invention to a panel of experienced business and engineering professionals.

Inventors are asked to include in their presentation their goals for the product, how the product will benefit the market, the product’s specifications, and any visual aids the inventor feels are important. Participants need to provide as much information as possible to assist the NPDC in best serving the inventors’ needs.

Jodi Vinyard is another former OSU student who graduated in 2016 with a Biosystems Mechanical Engineering degree. She worked with the NPDC as a Mechanical Engineering Intern for three years. Her work included reverse engineering products for the purpose of patent drawings, product stress analysis and many other projects.

“Keep track of the work you do, Jodi advices students. “If you are allowed to show drawings and models of projects you have done in an interview for your next job, it will be very beneficial. Also, enjoy your time in college. It will be the most stressful, but best time of your life.”

Registrations along with any questions regarding the event can be directed to Tammy at 405-744-8727.

More information can be found on the New Product Development Center’s Facebook page or by contacting Katzee Reese at 405-744-8727 or npdc@okstate.edu.