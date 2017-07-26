OKC’s Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex to host the KRXO Birthday Bash with the legendary Steve Miller Band

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Lost Lakes Amphitheater will be this year’s site for Oklahoma’s Classic Rock station KRXO’s (104.5 FM) 30th annual Birthday Bash. On Sunday, September 17 celebrate with legendary music icons The Steve Miller Band, singer/songwriter Eddie Money and Southern rock band 38 Special.

The day long Birthday Bash will take place at the Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex located at 3501 NE 10th Street, just five minutes from downtown Oklahoma City. Live music will kick off a beach party at 1 p.m. followed by the biggest KRXO Birthday Bash concert ever starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets ranging from $52.50 – $125 can be purchased online at www.lostlakesokc.com, www.ticketfly.com, or at Buy for Less, Uptown Grocery Co., Smart Saver, and Super Mercado locations.

Situated on over 850 acres, the Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex offers live music along with a variety of exhilarating outdoor activities for people of all ages.

The Lost Lakes Amphitheater has a capacity of up to 7,000 guests, who will enjoy groups such as The Steve Miller Band, Eddie Money and 38 Special on Sept. 17, as well as future events headlining well known titans of the music industry along with cutting edge new talent – all performing by the water’s edge.

Food trucks will provide favorite local fare along with beer and other beverages.

“Lost Lakes is an amazing outdoor venue bringing quality, iconic entertainment to Oklahoma City,” said Billy Coyle, attorney and PM Group partner for the Steve Miller concert. “I saw the opportunity to do business with my friend Howard Pollack and I jumped at the chance to bring topflight musicians like Steve Miller and Eddie Money back to OKC to help fortify the arts and culture scene in the metro area. Most Oklahoma music fans know Steve Miller has a history of playing to sold out shows and I wanted to be part of making that happen at Lost Lakes.”

Featuring one of the most extreme waterslides in the Midwest, Lost Lakes has a world class Wakeboard Park, a beach bar, a music complex featuring festival grounds, plus a beach side stage – all in a unique water side setting.

Open May through October, Lost Lakes is the home of Wake Zone, where guests can wakeboard, waterski or kneeboard without a boat. Lost Lakes has something for all water sports enthusiasts ranging from beginners to advanced in experience.

Lost Lakes also offers hydro boarding, kids bungee jumps, and mud volleyball. Events include the KATT’s (100.5 FM) Haunted Forest which takes place in late September through Halloween, and the annual Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race & Mud Run sponsored by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban – returning May 2018.

Each weekend now through October, the Lost Lakes X-TREME Waterslide is open Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For $20, an All-Day Waterslide Pass includes beach access and amenities such as the beach stage, live and recorded music, a full-service bar, food trucks (when applicable), the X-TREME Water Slide, and kayaks. Group rates are available.

A beach access only pass costs $10. Kids under 7 and seniors are admitted for free. Military and First Responders are eligible for 50 percent off tickets when purchased at the box office. A $10 parking charge can be applied to the Slide pass or any other activity purchase.

Other park features coming soon include horseback riding; zip lines; a floating bar; a floating flash pad featuring trampolines, slides and obstacle courses; archery tag; and an 18 hole Frisbee golf course. Guests can soon join the “Glamping” or glamorous camping trend by overnighting in private cabins or teepees that will be available year-round.

The Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex participates in programs for inner city kids including the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County and is available for birthday parties, weddings, reunions, graduations, and corporate events.

To purchase tickets for the KRXO Birthday Bash with The Steve Miller Band visit www.lostlakesokc.com. Other upcoming shows include the Gathering of the Juggalos featuring Insane Clown Posse July 26 – 29; Daydream with Datsik, Ookay, K?D, Spock and more on Aug. 19; and Excision featuring The Paradox with Boombox Cartel and Dion Timmer on Sept. 23.

Find more Lost Lakes information at lostlakesokc.com or call 405-702-4040 or 405-364-3700.