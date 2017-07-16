Letter to the Editor: ‘Intrinsic Fraud’ – Why the AT&T case still matters

To The Editor:

I have not only followed bribery cases at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for more than 20 years, I have also assisted law enforcement investigations. On November 3, 2015, I tried to intervene in the $16 billion AT&T bribery refund case, but AT&T claimed my attorney, Jerry Fent, did not follow proper procedure. Later I watched two commissioners dismiss a motion to intervene by the U. S. Department of Defense and all other Federal Executive Agencies, despite the federal government’s recognition of “compelling evidence of intrinsic fraud utilized by Southwestern Bell [now AT&T]… DOD/FEA was affirmatively injured through the aforementioned criminal activity. To date, such injury has yet to be remedied.” Astonishing!

But in my opinion, the most important recent statement about the AT&T bribery refund case comes from Buck Revell, the FBI director’s deputy in charge of Criminal Investigative, Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Intelligence activities who oversaw the investigation of AT&T’s bribery activities in Oklahoma at the bureau’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. The Oklahoman should print his letter to our state in its entirety. [Editor’s Note: Revell’s letter was printed in The Journal Record, an Oklahoma City business newspaper, in June

It begins, “Justice delayed any further is justice denied. Bribery is unconstitutional and it’s time AT&T refunded billions to Oklahoma ratepayers …” From 1964 to 1994, Muskogee-born Buck Revell directed or participated in virtually every major FBI investigation worldwide. His opinion was filed at the Supreme Court and should be heard.

Justice requires open records and a full hearing, not delay, fraud, obstruction and neglect of duty by public officials.

Sincerely,

Mike Reynolds

Note: Reynolds was elected to six terms in the Oklahoma state House, where he represented a district in south Oklahoma City.