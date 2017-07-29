Letter to the Editor: ‘Deplorables’ deserve what ‘public servants’ have reserved for themselves

To The Editor:

The Congressional House of Representatives barely (217 to 213) passed May 5, 2017, a substitute for the Federal Affordable Healthcare (Obamacare). Since then the Senate has been attempting a similar bill to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. Senators are voting variations and amendments daily.

Ignored by Congressmen, Obamacare beneficiaries, and the Major Media is the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) for 1.4 million federal employees. Since 2013, FEHB has provided no waiting time, no preexisting conditions exceptions, no-cost preventive services, retirement conversion available, and eleven options (dental, long term care, etc.). Financing has been 30 percent by employees and 70 percent by employing federal agencies.

Congress knows FEHB very well. They, their dependents and staffs are already enrolled in FEHB with its cost to them of 30 percent. The current legislative hassles are unnecessary. Just expand FEHB from 1.4 million to 300 million citizens.

The “deplorable” taxpayers, who are paying the 70 percent , deserve what the “public servants” have reserved for themselves.

John Terneus

Yukon, Oklahoma