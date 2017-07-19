KRXO radio to celebrate 30th Birthday Bash with The Steve Miller Band at OKC’s Lost Lakes Amphitheater

By Darls Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Sunday, September 17, KRXO, Oklahoma’s Classic Rock radio (104.5 FM) will celebrate their 30th year with a Birthday Bash event featuring American music legends The Steve Miller Band, Eddie Money and 38 Special. The festivities will be held at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater, at 3501 NE 10th Street in Oklahoma City.

Live bands will kick off a daytime beach party beginning at 1 p.m., followed by the spectacular KRXO Birthday Bash concert at 6 p.m.

“Lost Lakes is an amazing new outdoor venue bringing quality, iconic entertainment to Oklahoma City,” said Billy Coyle, attorney and PM Group partner for the Steve Miller Band show. “I saw the opportunity to do business with my friend Howard Pollack and I jumped at the chance to bring topflight musicians like Steve Miller and Eddie Money back to OKC to help fortify the arts and culture scene in the metro area.”

Event organizers say that this will be The Steve Miller Band’s first appearance in Oklahoma City in over ten years. They will be headlining teh show with special guests rocker/songwriter Eddie Money and the Southern Rock band 38 Special.

Steve Miller has earned legend status as a guitarist and singer-songwriter. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Steve’s musical roots began in the San Francisco, California in the late 1960s. He developed a recognizable “psychedelic blues” sound in the 70’s blending his smooth guitar playing and vocal style in albums like Children of the Future, Sailor and Brave New World,

Miller’s polished, pop sound dominated the radio airways with a long stream of hits including: “Take The Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner” and “Jungle Love,” to name a few.

His parents were jazz aficionados and close friends of guitar legend Les Paul and vocalist/guitarist Mary Ford. That musical tradition taught him valuable lessons at an early age.

After he moved to Texas, Miller deepened his connection with the blues. When he later moved to Chicago, he played with blues aficionados such as Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Buddy Guy and Paul Butterfield.

The Steve Miller Band has performed for more than 15 million people in the last 20 years. In addition to touring with his band, Miller serves on the welcoming committee of the Department of Musical Instruments of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. He is a board member of Jazz at Lincoln Center, where he curates and hosts shows for both institutions honoring blues, jazz and early American music. In 2016, Miller performed five sold-out shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

“Most Oklahoma music fans know The Steve Miller Band has a history of playing to sold out shows and I wanted to be part of making that happen at Lost Lakes,” Coyle added.

Located just five minutes from downtown Oklahoma City, the Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex is situated on over 850 acres and is home to one of the most extreme waterslides in the Midwest. It also includes a world class Wakeboard Park, a beach bar, a music complex complete with festival grounds, a beach side stage, in addition to the Lost Lakes Amphitheater.

With a capacity of up to 7,000 people, music lovers will enjoy the sounds of The Steve Miller Band, Eddie Money and 38 Special as well as future shows with well known titans of the music industry, all performing by the water’s edge.

Tickets for The Steve Miller Band plus Eddie Money and 38 Special range from $52.50 – $125. They can be purchased online at www.lostlakesokc.com or www.ticketfly.com. They are also available at Buy for Less, Uptown Grocery Co., Smart Saver, and Super Mercado locations.

For more information, visit www.lostlakesokc.com or call 405-702-4040 or 405-364-3700.