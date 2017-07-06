Come to First Friday: Print on Paseo hits the historic arts district in July

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk will take place on Friday, July 7. This month’s First Friday will feature musician Ken Pomeroy, a 14-year-old singer/ songwriter with a Folk Americana sound. Transcending age, Ken has a incredible vocal quality that accompanies beautifully her heartfelt lyric writing. Ken began singing, writing songs, and playing the Baritone ukulele at age nine. She quickly learned to play the Concert & Soprano ukulele. At age 10, she began playing guitar.

Fatt Boys Smoke Wagon and Healthy Hippo food trucks will provide delicious dining faire during the event. Fatt Boys Smoke Wagon offers barbeque with real smoke, southern smoked to perfection and real flavor, while Healthy Hippo brings fresh paninis made to order that will surely have you coming back for more.

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in the Paseo’s 20 plus galleries participate. Three restaurants and several shops will participate providing the Paseo’s unique atmosphere.

The Paseo Arts Association’s July art show will begin Friday, July 7, and remain available for viewing through Saturday, July 29, at the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo). This show features over 20 print artists with multiple submissions from each artist. The exhibition opening will coincide with the Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk from 6 – 10 p.m.

The Print on Paseo is Paseo Arts Association’s juried printmaking exhibition, open to all types of printmaking — from traditional to contemporary. Through this exhibition, the Paseo Arts Association strives to represent and spotlight the depth and diversity of Oklahoma printmakers.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s unique arts destination, located between N.W. 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

Formed in 1982, the Paseo Arts Association (PAA) is a non-profit 501©(3) organization that works to foster and maintain an environment for artistic growth in the community. The PAA provides year round opportunities for cultural exchange between artists and the public.

For more information, call 405-525-2688 or email atamanda@thepaseo.org. Membership information can be found on the website at thepaseo.org/ join.