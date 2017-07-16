Capitol Report for Saturday, July 15: Treasurer Miller’s revenue report upbeat as he considers his next step, supporters of justice march in Turkey

In this week’s news9 Capitol Report, Pat McGuigan discussed the June report on tax receipts to the state treasury, which Treasurer Ken Miller presented a few days ago. Both the report and Miller were upbeat: every category of tax receipts were better than in June 2016.

An economic recovery has been underway for some time; government revenues have been edging up since the mid-point of Fiscal Year 2017 (i.e. winter 2016-17). As for his future in elective office, if any, Miller said in response to a question from the CapitolBeatOK editor, “My head tells me it’s time to go back into the private sector.

My heart tells me to stay and fight the good fight. I’m waiting for my gut to break the tie.” Miller is term-limited, and will leave his current position in January 2019. Turning to world news, McGuigan praised the main opposition leader in the nation of Turkey, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who led a 25-day march from the capital of Ankara to the ancient city of Istanbul.

A quarter-of-a-million people closed out the march carrying signs with the words, “Hak, hukuk, adalet” – in English, “Right, law, justice.” McGuigan commented, “Those are words Americans can understand,” as he praised the opposition to the rising autocratic rule of Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan.