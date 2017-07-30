Capitol Report for July 29: New study shows deep partisan divide; Richardson aims for forensic audits

In the latest Capitol Report for News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan sketched the contents of a new study from the Pew Research Center. The study looked at the views of Americans toward a variety of national institutions, from a partisan perspective. The Center found sharp gaps in the positive/negative assessments of churches, labor unions, and other key institutions.While Democrats have mixed views on the news media, Republicans are overwhelmingly negative in their attitudes toward news organizations.

An absolute majority of Republicans view Higher Education negatively, a sharp increase in such views in just the last year. America is more divided along cultural lines today that at any time since the Civil War, McGuigan said. “That is not an opinion, it’s a fact.”

In other news, McGuigan reported that in an interview Gary Richardson — Republican candidate for governor and a leading critic of the tax measures the state Supreme Court will assess on August 8 – said that on his first as governor he would order forensic audits of the state Turnpike Authority, the Grand River Dam Authority, the state education system, and the prison system. Agree with Richardson or not, he is a man with seriousness of purpose, McGuigan concluded.

Watch the July 29 Capitol Report