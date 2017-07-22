The City Sentinel

Capitol Report for July 22: Kendra Horn eyes nomination for Fifth Congressional District seat; ‘War for Planet of the Apes’ is Great

News9 Alex Cameron (left0 and Patrick B. McGuigan, CapitolBeatOK editor, give the Capitol Report. Photo provide.

In this week’s edition of Capitol Report on News9, the CBS News affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan describes an interview with Kendra Horn, a candidate for the Fifth District congressional seat in central Oklahoma. The CapitolBeatOK editor said Horn told him she thinks winning the nomination and the general election will require raising and spending a million dollars – “a realistic budget,” he said.

Horn horns to “Flip the Fifth” in wake of special election victories that have boosted Democratic hopes in the capital city area. In other news, McGuigan praised the summer blockbuster film “War for the Planet of the Apes.” He said the third in the succesful “reboot” of the “Apes” series is epic, even Biblical, in scope, yet allows time for character development and emotional depth. 
Watch the July 22 Capitol Report

