Capitol Report for July 22: Kendra Horn eyes nomination for Fifth Congressional District seat; ‘War for Planet of the Apes’ is Great
Story by Darla Shelden on July 22, 2017 . Click on author name to view all articles by this author. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
In this week’s edition of Capitol Report on News9, the CBS News affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan describes an interview with Kendra Horn, a candidate for the Fifth District congressional seat in central Oklahoma. The CapitolBeatOK editor said Horn told him she thinks winning the nomination and the general election will require raising and spending a million dollars – “a realistic budget,” he said.
Horn horns to “Flip the Fifth” in wake of special election victories that have boosted Democratic hopes in the capital city area. In other news, McGuigan praised the summer blockbuster film “War for the Planet of the Apes.” He said the third in the succesful “reboot” of the “Apes” series is epic, even Biblical, in scope, yet allows time for character development and emotional depth.