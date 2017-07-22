Capitol Report for July 22: Kendra Horn eyes nomination for Fifth Congressional District seat; ‘War for Planet of the Apes’ is Great

In this week’s edition of Capitol Report on News9, the CBS News affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan describes an interview with Kendra Horn, a candidate for the Fifth District congressional seat in central Oklahoma. The CapitolBeatOK editor said Horn told him she thinks winning the nomination and the general election will require raising and spending a million dollars – “a realistic budget,” he said.