Capitol Report for July 1: U.S. Supreme Court green lights church access to safety grants, and honoring Reagan’s eloquence at Normandy

In this week’s “Capitol Report” segment on News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, journalist Pat McGuigan analyzed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in a Missouri case. The High Court, in a 7-2 vote, agreed that a Missouri church can participate in state-run playground safety programs on the same basis as other non-profits.

In some ways, The City Sentinel editor reasoned, the decision was unremarkable, in that the alternative would reading the U.S. Constitution to bar police and fire protections, when needed, for religious groups. Because state constitutional provisions are being used to undermine religious liberty, he said, it was encouraging that two justices often in the “liberal” wing agreed with the Court majority.

Wrapping up, in dialogue with reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan encouraged viewers to access CapitolBeatOK.com to read, listen to or view the speech the late Ronald Reagan gave at Normandy on June 6, 1984. McGuigan said the speech is an antidote to the present, degraded status of political speech. Reagan spoke of “loyalty and love … faith and belief” animating U.S. soldiers in World War II – the ‘Boys of Pointe de Hoc” who scaled the cliffs on D-Day to secure for Allied forces a foothold on the European continent.

Reagan, like Lincoln at Gettsyburg in 1863, evoked “the mystic chords of memory” to call Americans to the “better angels of our nature.”

Watch the July 1 Capitol Report