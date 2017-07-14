Arabian Horse Youth Nationals set for July 22 – 29 in OKC

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Youth National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show is returning to Oklahoma City, where it began 23 years ago. Scheduled for Sunday, July 22 through Sunday, July 29, at the State Fair Park, the show offers educational and leadership opportunities, as well as social activities for kids, exhibitors and guests of all ages. Admission is free.

Prior to the Youth Nationals opening event, the Arabian Professional and Amateur Horsemen’s Association (APAHA) will hold its fourteenth annual clinic on Thursday, July 20 hosted by Crystal McNutt and Cheryl Fletcher.

Clinics will take place from 2-5 p.m. in the Performance Arena and are open to the public. For more information about how to participate in the clinic, contact Kathie Hart at Kathryn.hart@gmail.com.

Also on July 20, will be Stan Morey’s Judging School, held in partnership with APAHA. It will be hosted by the Arabian Horse Association (AHA) Judges & Stewards Commissioner Stan Morey.

Riders are invited to test their Arabian horse knowledge at the annual Hippology Contest on Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Sales Arena. The contest will be sponsored by AHA Region 10

Quiz stations will be held to challenge kids, teens and adults on their knowledge about horses. The cost is $5 at the door and no advance sign-up is required. Awards for the contest will be presented on Saturday, July 29 before the afternoon session in Jim Norick Arena at 12:30 p.m. Contact the AHA Youth & Families Coordinator for more information about the judging school and the contest.

Those interested in pursuing a love for Arabians while in college can stop by the Jim Norick Arena Concourse from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 to learn about collegiate equine opportunities.

During the week of Youth Nationals, competitors will have an opportunity to give back to the Oklahoma City community by sharing their horse knowledge and experience during the Total Arabian Interactive and Learning (T.A.I.L.) tours.

Times and dates for the tours are as follows:

Saturday July 22: 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. – ‘National Meet a Horse Day’ and a special giveaway.

Sunday July 23: 1 p.m.

Wednesday July 26: 10 a.m.

Thursday July 27: 3 p.m.

Friday July 28: 10 a.m., 2 p.m.

T.A.I.L. is designed to introduce the public to the Arabian horse in a backstage, comfortable setting. Oklahoma City families, youth groups, 4-H & FFA groups, Girl/Boy Scouts, and day campers are encouraged to contact AHA at youth@arabianhorses.org or 303-597-8251 to make a reservation for a T.A.I.L. tour.

Join AHYA on Sunday, July 23 at 5 p.m. for its annual Parade of Regions. Guests are invited to the air conditioned Jim Norick arena in State Fair Park to enjoy a parade of ‘Vintage Your Way’-themed regions. Candy and other fun treats will be thrown to spectators and prizes will be given for creativity.

Starting at noon in Barn 3 on Monday, July 24, bring the kids to participate in the Stick Horse Workshop and Contest where participants can create their very own stick horse. Then at 6:30 p.m., kids will ‘ride’ their horse through center ring in Jim Norick Arena for a prize. Donations for participation are welcome.

On Tuesday, July 26 the Flying Pigs Fundraiser will begin immediately following the afternoon session. Toy farm animals can be purchased at the AHYA booth on the Jim Norick Arena Concourse for $5 per bag. Children of all ages will gather to fling their pigs and aim for a prize.

The Youth Nationals Shopping Expo will be open daily from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on the Jim Norick Concourse.

AHA is a major equine association serving 84,000 Arabian, Half-Arabian and Anglo-Arabian horse owners across North America. AHA registers and maintains a database of more than one million Arabian, Half-Arabian and Anglo-Arabian horses. AHA produces championship events, recognizes over 400 Arabian horse shows and distance rides and provides activities, education, and programs that promote breeding and ownership.

For show updates and social media contest information, visit the AHA #BlueRoom next to the AHYA booth at the Jim Norick Arena Concourse. All activities are subject to change. Look for an updated schedule at the show.

More details about Youth National activities are available online at www.arabianhorses.org/YNL.

