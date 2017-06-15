Science Museum Oklahoma to host Star Trek event at Southwest OKC Public Library

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Science Museum Oklahoma will bring the “Science of Star Trek” to life with a presentation sponsored by the Southwest Oklahoma City (SOKC) Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Science Museum Oklahoma representatives will take participants on an extraterrestrial trip to the sci-fi future at 6 p.m. Friday, June 16.

The Science Museum brings entertainment and education for all ages to its events during the SOKC Summer Reading Program at hometown libraries.

There will also be an opportunity for adults ages 18 and up to take in an activity geared just for them.

Participants can connect with their inner Trekkie for an exploration of the science behind the popular television, movie and book series. The event will give participants the chance to see if Star Trek items like transporters, phasers, tricorders, cloaking devices and replicators aren’t just the dreams of science fiction.

Space for the program is limited and advanced registration is required.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Reading Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America Inc., the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, SONIC, the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and The Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Also on Friday, June 16, at 3 p.m., combining magic and comedy Tommy Terrific will return to the Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library for his “Build a Magical World” tour. Terrific, aka Tommy Diaz, is a Little Rock, Arkansas native. Donning a yellow and purple costume, red suspenders, Tommy Terrific transforms into a master of magic and illusion.

Tommy’s performance includes various puppets and gadgets that will tie into this year’s Summer Reading theme “Build a Better World.”

Registration is not required to attend his performances, which are geared to children age 11 and under.

SOKC Public Library will present its Teen KEVA Block Party, at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at the library located at 2201 SW 134th Street.

The KEVA Blocks make up one of the newest STEAM Power Maker Kits the library uses as a way to teach Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. Participants will use the planks to work on small building projects and whatever participants’ minds can imagine.

KEVA planks are about 1/4 inch thick, 3/4 inch wide and 4 1/2 inches long, which can be used to build structures by simply stacking the planks using no glue or other connectors. The KEVA program is for students in sixth through 12th grades. Space and supplies are limited, so registration in advance is required.

For more information about these events and other SOKC Public Library programs, visit the library, call 979-2200 or go online to pioneerlibrarysystem.org/sokc.