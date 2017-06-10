Santa Fe Family Life Center expand programs to meet the community’s growing workout and wellness agenda

Patrick B. McGuigan

OKLAHOMA CITY – As temperatures rise and the summer season hits full stride, the Santa Fe Family Life Center (SFFLC) is offering a special deal on summer pool membership and access. (See the above advertisement for details, and give them a call!)

SFFLC continues to expand its reach as a multi-use home for high quality workouts (with trainers available for those who want to bridge toward High Intensity Interval Training to burn more calories, use workout time efficiently and “get-’er-done’ in a comparative hurry).

Certified and experienced fitness professionals are available to guide you on making workouts efficient and effective.

On the other hand, there’s certainly room to spare for an easy-going self-paced path to better health in workouts (such as those this writer undertakes several times weekly).

Varied basketball leagues pepper the daily and weekly schedule, but quiet time exists for informal pick-up games on the NBA-quality courts.

In short, SFFLC is a unique facility, serving a wide range of diverse needs, including membership workouts and pool access, more than a dozen annual basketball leagues in the annual cycle, and charitable work focused on young people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to be active in sports.

SFFLC is a nonprofit health and wellness facility in Oklahoma City. SFFLC’s community outreach includes charitable, recreation and athletic programs aimed at young people, and offers scholarships for the disadvantaged and disabled.

In early November, the center again hosted the regional Special Olympics basketball tournament. Such work fits with the SFFLC mission: “As the largest charitably-based multi-sport facility in Oklahoma City, the Santa Fe Family Life Center provides a family-friendly atmosphere to improve health and well-being while giving back to the community.”

According to executive director James Timberlake, over recent or in upcoming weeks, SFFLC has been home to: the Spring Youth League Basketball, Pickleball (a delightful lightly-competitive activity for senior citizens), Sand Volleyball Leagues and training/rental opportunities, a Men’s basketball league, the Cager Classic Youth Basketball Tournament, and on weekend evenings a basketball league aiming at the Asian community.

The summer cycle will include visits by residents of the Center of Family Love in Okarche, St. Eugene’s summer camp, the Indian Clinic Youth Camps, and much more.

Additionally, Timberlake said the staff will, in July, make “our first foray into summer camp territory this year with St. Sebastian’s Summer Camp. This year will be a one week pilot program to test the waters before launching a summer-long program next year. The camp will be led by two local school teachers, and will combine sport, virtue, teamwork, and spiritual growth in an uplifting environment which is faith-based.” James Timberlake’s wife, Anna, will be one of the instructors.

St. Sebastian’s summer camp is scheduled for July 17-21, to include grades 1-5. Registration will be $125 for SFFLC members and $150 for non-members. Information/registration is available at: www.sfflc.com/st-sebastians. For more details or to register, call James Timberlake at 405-840-1817.

As the facility membership and outreach has diversified, a SFFLC booster club has emerged. For $15 a month, booster club members help to provide scholarships for youth sports, including basketball and tennis. The sense of community has expanded to include frequent special drives for good causes, including a “toiletries drive” for American heroes in need at the V.A. hospital.

A regular quarterly “mission luncheon” is held to acquaint local leaders with SFFLC activities, including the varied charitable efforts.

Both indoor and outdoor tennis court rentals are available at the multi-use facility.

For complete information about all of the above and more, contact James Timberlake directly via email at j.timberlake@sfflc.com or by telephone at 405-840-1817 – visit the website or stop by to seek time for an easy-going tour of the facility.