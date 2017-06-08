FC Barcelona to host Soccer Camp in Oklahoma City and Tulsa

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – This summer two soccer camps will be hosted in Oklahoma by acclaimed Spanish soccer club FC (Futbol Club) Barcelona. The Oklahoma City camp will be held from June 5 – 9 at Heritage Hall, 1800 NW 122nd Street. A second Oklahoma camp is scheduled for June 12-16 in Tulsa at the Tulsa Union Soccer Complex, 9726 E 42nd Street.

During camp, soccer coaches from FC Barcelona will teach Oklahoma kids to play like global pros. The camps are open to all children ages 6 – 18.

One of the most successful and famous soccer teams in the world, FC Barcelona will provide players with an exclusive opportunity to learn the methodologies of the unique Barça style – direct from those who know it best.

FC Barcelona coaches will participate in camps held all over the United States, conducting training sessions and teaching the techniques of one of the most successful soccer academies in the world.

FC Barcelona Soccer Camp training sessions have been designed for players to “improve the underlying techniques of soccer accurately, consistently and at match tempo.” Participants will be given a broad perspective on tactics to understand each role and position.

The camp will focus on the philosophy, style and techniques that were taught to Barca superstars like Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, Xavier Xavi and Gerard Piqué.

New this year, a goalkeeper coach from FC Barcelona will offer specific training sessions for the goalkeeper position.

Goalkeepers (GK) will demonstrate their skills and give demonstrate the goalkeeper’s role, applying the same techniques that have developed top goalkeepers such as Victor Valdes or Pepe Reina.

The highlight for this year’s soccer camp will be that as many as 15 percent of camp’s top players will be rewarded with an invitation by FC Barcelona coaches to attend a week-long training camp in Barcelona.

“FC Barcelona camps teach players the same methodology and values the club believes in,” said John Nash, CEO of Sporting Global, a U.S-based international sports management firm that partners with FC Barcelona to bring the camps to the United States.

“We want campers to leave with new skills and a deeper love for the sport. FC Barcelona is hosting fewer than 30 camps in the U.S this summer, two of which will be in Oklahoma,” Nash added.

This is the second year for the Oklahoma City camp, and more than 250 players are expected to attend.

The FC Barcelona program has an international presence stretching across five continents, with more than 40,000 participants in 40 countries.

Sporting Global also announced FC Barcelona’s first team will play in a pre-season tour of the United States. The team will play three matches: July 22 vs. Juventus in New York City; July 26 vs. Manchester United in Washington D.C.; and July 29 vs. Real Madrid in Miami, which is the first-ever “El Clasico” matchup on U.S. soil.

For more information or to register for the FC Barcelona Soccer Camp, visit fcbarcelona.us. To learn more about Sporting Global, visit sportingglobal.net.