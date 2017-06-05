Fall lineup at renovated Tower Theatre announced

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tower Theatre has announced its 2017 fall concert and event schedule. The landmark venue at 425 NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City will feature a lineup that includes nationally touring acts along with the first non-concert public event in the fully-renovated auditorium.

After the final stage of construction is completed, Tower Theatre will host the 2017 Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit on Saturday, August 5.

The “State of the Brewnion” summit will include special tastings, demonstrations, and other events throughout the day, The Summit is the primary fundraising event for the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma. It will feature national industry speakers, local brewers, and Oklahoma legislators. Tickets are available at an early-bird price of $60 until July 17, and then at $75.

On Friday, August 11, Oklahoma rapper and actor Jonathan Blake Williams Jr., aka Jabee will celebrate his birthday with a special concert featuring Boston DJ, producer, and ShowOff record label founder Statik Selektah. General admission tickets are $20 and reserved seating is $25.

Norman based group, My So Called Band will present a 90’s Prom celebration guaranteed to deliver some high school flashbacks on Saturday, September 16. Tickets are $25.

In their inaugural group tour, Grammy Award winner Irma Thomas along with The Blind Boys of Alabama, and The Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet will bring their “Heart and Soul Queen of New Orleans” show to Tower Theatre on Tuesday, October 17. These legends of gospel, jazz, and American roots music will present a special evening of musical collaborations and memorable standards. Reserved seating in advance is $50.

The Austin indie folk duo Penny & Sparrow (Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke) will perform on Wednesday, November 8, while on their promotional tour of their upcoming 5th full length album, Wendigo. “Confronting themes of fear, darkness, and the intersection of daily life and supernatural fable, this will be their most ambitious album and live performance yet,” the release stated.

“We wanted to record this album in the house we lived in for a lot of reasons,” said Jahnke. This house is special to both of our families, and we wanted this record to embody that.”

Penny & Sparrow reserve seat tickets are $20. A $60 VIP package includes access to a pre-show private acoustic performance. Each ticket sold for a Tower Theatre event includes a $1 historic preservation fee, dedicated to a fund used to maintain the building and ensure its standing as a historic site.

“We’re excited about these initial offerings and will add to them in the coming days and weeks,” said Chad Whitehead, Talent Buyer for the venue. “We’re working hard every day to line up more events and concerts for the Tower that reflect the diversity of Oklahoma City and the Uptown 23rd district.”

Opening in 1937, Tower Theatre operated as one of the city’s premiere movie houses for almost 40 years. In the ‘70s, the theater ran kung-fu movies, midnight shows, and Spanish-language films until 1985, when adult films were shown before it closed. In 1999 it became a venue for live music for one year. The Pivot Project began renovating the Tower Theater in 2015 and it was completed in 2016.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit towertheatreokc.com or ticketfly.com.