Capitol Report for June 3: McGuigan gives news update on two state Senate leaders — and a “road trip” through history
During her time in elected office, Floyd has also been a leader in efforts to combat domestic violence and prevent suicide. McGuigan also highlighted the work of state Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, who has guided a range of liquor law reforms into law, building on momentum from a state ballot question voters approved last November. Bice is a leader in efforts to allow (on a county option basis) liquor stores to open on Sundays, and to help Oklahoma brewers grow their market share.
My dialogue with reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan outlined a “road trip” he took with his wife. They attended an event in Fort Smith (Arkansas) honoring the legacy of Bass Reeves, the first African-American U.S. deputy marshal toserve west of the Mississippi, during Indian territory days in the late Nineteenth Century. The McGuigans met Nathaniel Clark, the new Fort Smith police chief, who is also black.
Describing a visit to the Doaksville township cemetery near historic Fort Towson in southeast Oklahoma, the CapitolBeatOK editor also talked about the importance of historical knowledge for young people, reiterating his support for Gov. Mary Fallin’s veto of a measure that would have ended U.S. history testing in Oklahoma. McGuigan observed that the stories of Choctaw Indians who arrived in the Fort Towson area 200 years ago binds today’s events to events of long ago.