Capitol Report for June 17: David Holt gains early edge in Oklahoma City mayoral race, state government finances continue to increase

In the June 17 Capitol Report segment on News9, Patrick B. McGuigan reported on the early edge David Holt has gained in the race for mayor of Oklahoma City. Although the election won’t take place until February 2018, Holt, a Republican serving in the state Senate, has garnered several endorsements. One of his backers is George Young, a Democrat serving in the state House.

Additionally, “The Coach” (Barry Switzer) is backing the lanky Republican legislator, as is the local firefighters union. If money is the mother’s milk of politics, Holt is thriving, having gathered more than $140,000 in contributions through late March. Finally, hundreds of neighborhood leaders and others have announced endorsements of Holt.

While County Commissioner Brian Maughan and City Council Member Ed Shadid might “bracket” Holt from right and left, for now he has a decided advantage in the race.

In other news, McGuigan pointed out state Treasurer Ken Miller’s latest report on gross receipts to the treasury were more than 9 percent higher in May than one year ago. State Finance Secretary Preston Doerflinger, in his regular report, said total revenues were slightly below projections, but were high enough to cover state expenses. Doerflinger also was optimistic revenues will be robust enough this month to fill in much or all of the money pulled from the Constitutional Reserve (the “Rainy Day Fund”) this spring.

