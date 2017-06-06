6th annual GloRun nighttime event set to benefit local rehab

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Referral Center of Oklahoma City will host its 6th annual nighttime, black light GloRun event on Saturday August 26. The festivities, themed “Glow Bright for Recovery,” will be held at Mitch Park 1501 W Covell Rd, in Edmond. All events will begin in the cul-de-sac north of the start line. The GloRun 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place from 6 – 10 p.m.

The public is invited to grab glow sticks and their favorite neon attire and attend this family friendly event.

Proceeds from the race will benefit The Referral Center (TRC) for Alcohol and Drug Services of Central Oklahoma located at 1215 NW 25 Street, in Oklahoma City.

The course will be lined with multiple tunnels filled with artwork and black lights. Participants are encouraged to show up in their brightest colors.

A painting booth will be available to participants before the Run to add additional nightlight accents.

“Our continuing mission is to provide exceptional patient-centered chemical dependency services to persons seeking drug-free lives in the state of Oklahoma,” said Don Burk, CEO of The Referral Center. “The TRC treatment approach is designed to help an individual take the first vital steps away from drug and alcohol dependency.”

TRC is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, serving chemically and alcohol dependent persons. It is the only private, not-for-profit recovery program in central Oklahoma.

“Our team of experienced doctors, nurses, counselors and case managers help individuals begin their recovery in a loving, caring atmosphere. Our treatment program is based on the twelve steps,” Burk said.

The center offers medically supervised detoxification and case management without regard for a person’s ability to pay.

TRC’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program provides assessments for the Oklahoma County Child Welfare System for substance abuse and case management services.

Services are provided to adults involved in child custody cases with the juvenile courts where substance abuse is involved. Oklahoma County Child Welfare refers individuals with substance abuse on their petition or when there is suspected substance abuse in a prevention case.

Tickets for the 1 Mile Fun Run are $20 and the 5K are $35. Join the Sleepwalker event for $10 and you’ll get a free GloRun t-shirt to sleep in.

The 5K GloRun will be timed with IPICO Chips, which must be worn during the event in order to be listed in the results. Chips will be distributed on race day near the registration area and must be returned after the race.

Race results will be posted on the GloRun website and at timelineresults.com following the event.

The GloRun is a USATF Sanctioned race. For safety reasons, in accordance with USATF rules, rollerblades, bikes, or pets are not allowed in the race or on the course.

TRC is a local government funded non-profit medically supervised detox facility that provides full medical care and counseling to those going through drug or alcohol rehabilitation. Private detoxification and outpatient services are available for consumers who do not meet state eligibility criteria.

Sponsorship commitments are due by July 12 to guarantee logo placement on race shirts and other relevant materials.

For more information about The Recovery Center or about the GloRun, contact Elizabeth Epely-Sanders at 405-525-2525 or visit trcokcevents.com.