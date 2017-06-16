16th annual Fairy Ball set for June 17 in Oklahoma City

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 16th annual Fairy Ball will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 7 – 9: 15 p.m. Sponsored by the Paseo Arts Association, Theatre Upon a StarDanceSwan and the Oklahoma Arts Council, the free children’s costume and dance event will take place in the Crown Jewel Amphitheater located on the grounds of First Christian Church at 3700 N. Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City.

This event encourages children to be creative, to move and dance in their own costume from recycled and found materials.

The Fairy Ball opens at 7 p.m. with “Flower Magic”, a time for children to weave flowers and palm leaves into their crowns and wings as they put the finishing touches on their costumes. At 7:45 p.m., the StarDanceSwan Fairies will invite them to dance in their own naturally expressive way accompanied by Steve McLinn’s original Ojai Music until 9:15 p.m.

“You will be surprised by what you can create with charming, unusual and unpredictable materials. Go for originality,” suggests Lorrie Keller director of StarDanceSwan, who repurposes vintage clothing to create costumes for the company’s fairy dancers.

“Find forgotten treasures in the back of your closets. Repurpose what you find and go for originality,” added Keller, who has been building costumes for StarDanceSwan for years. “You will be surprised by what you can create. The characters who come to the Fairy Ball are always enchanting and bring the Ball to life.”

Before the ball begins, children and their parents will explore their homes for inspiration in creating that evening’s special ensemble. Letting their children take the lead, this is the perfect opportunity for parents to share in the creative process by delving into the unusual and free spirited realm of fantasy arts.

The dancers will be joined in the festivities by a variety of enchanting characters, including bugs, trolls, wizards, and elves. There will be a special area and time when children and parents can dance together.

“The Fairy Ball is a magical, glamorous and playful moment to honor the summer solstice,” said Gail Sloop, Oklahoma City Public School art educator. “Young girls dress up in their fanciful fairytale costumes and dance with the “Theater Upon a Star Dance Swan” troupe. Fresh flowers are braided into their hair ornaments and wishes are made to cast that magical spell. Lights and decorations adorn the Crown Jewel amphitheater while adding that magical feeling of transition.”

This event is free to the public. Donations are accepted to help offset the costs of the event activities. Children must be accompanied by their parents. In case of inclement weather, a rain date will be announced.

For more information call the Paseo Arts Association, 405-525-2688, or go to thepaseo.org.