IgniteOKC to present the best ideas in 5 minutes and 20 slides on May 25

by Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The tenth installment of IgniteOKC will feature 13 speakers showcasing some of Oklahoma City’s best new ideas on Thursday, May 25. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre at The Plaza, 1727 NW 16th St. in Oklahoma City.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a networking hour that will feature a cash bar, complimentary appetizers and beverages.

IgniteOKC X brings together techies, artists, entrepreneurs, academics, and others to share their ideas and insights in fast-paced, ‘Pecha Kucha’ style presentations.

The PechaKucha 20×20 presentation format was developed in 2003 by Astrid Klein and Mark Dytham of Klein Dytham architecture where each presenter is given five minutes and speaks as 20 images are each shown for 20 seconds.

At IgniteOKC each presenter will follow the PechaKucha format and will have five minutes to speak on the topic of their choice, as their selected 20 slides will automatically advance every 15 seconds – “no matter what,” organizers said.

“Our goal is to connect people of diverse backgrounds, share the sparks of big ideas, and ignite inspiration in Oklahoma City’s business and creative communities,” said Eden Badgett, IgniteOKC event chair. “Our first IgniteOKC was held seven years ago at Lyric at the Plaza, and we’re excited to be returning to this great venue and the thriving Plaza District.”

Presentation topics include “overcoming the fear of ordering wine at a restaurant” from Piyush Patel, founder of Conclusion wines in Napa Valley (with every bottle helping an Oklahoma non-profit); “Ghosts of OKC” from Jeff Provine, Professor and Ghost Hunter; “How Bach can change your world one honey butter chicken biscuit at a time” from Cruise Berry, award winning composer and baker whose works have been performed in New York, Chicago, and around the world.

Additional 2017 IgniteOKC speakers and topics:

Valerie S. Reynolds – How Unconditional Love, Forgiveness and Gratitude Empowers the Rape Survivor

David B. McLaughlin – Full Volume Change: Trnasofmationa Techniques that Rock

Eric Laverentz – What a Minor Airplane Incident Taught Me About Crisis Management

Dennis Spielman – Local Roadtripping 101 Dave Ross – Lessons from a Blind Cat

Clayton Ramick – Making Changes Benedria Smith – Dream, Plan, Execute, Repoeat

Tom Marks – How Takingn Tie Off Can Help You Be More Productive

Patrick Fuller – AI, Esq.: Artificial Intelligence & the Legal Profession

Ty McBride – Finding A Future in the Past

Jeff Provine – Rhosts of OKC

Plyush Patei – Overcoming the Feat of Ordering Wine at a Restaurant

Cruise Berry – How Bach Can Change Your World One Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit at a Time

“Ignite has become an event that I look forward to each year. Amazing people, great ideas, and a chance for unique conversation,” said Oklahoma City resident Matthew Goodwin. “The perfect place to meet others doing inspiring and creative things in your city.”

The first Ignite took place in Seattle in 2006. It was started by Brady Forrest, Technology Evangelist for O’Reilly Media, and Bre Pettis of Error! Hyperlink reference not valid., formerly of MAKE Magazine.

Now an international phenomenon, Ignite communities are sharing hundreds of five-minute talks in venues around the world. In addition to Seattle, Ignite events are taking place in Portland, Boise, New York, Boulder, Baltimore, as well as Dublin, Sydney, Helsinki, London and more. IgniteOKC made its debut in January 2010.

IgniteOKC 10 is sponsored by Dunlap Codding, Arjaybi’s Concepts, Bank of Oklahoma, and Clover Partners and Anthem Brewery

IgniteOKC tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at IgniteOKC.com or at the door.

Each ticket holder will automatically be entered for a chance to win great door prizes from the Plaza District and other local metro area businesses.

For more information, visit Igniteokc.com.