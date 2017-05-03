First Friday for May is in full swing

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts Association’s upcoming art show will begin Friday, May 5 and remain available for viewing through Saturday, May 29, at the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo).

Mark Brudzinski and Stephanie Brudzinski’s show titled “TSUKURU: Make. Build. Create.” will reflect two storytellers who begin with a collection of elements and assemble them together as a visual narrative takes place.

The opening will coincide with the Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk from 6-10 p.m. and will stay open through the Paseo Arts Festival, May 27-29 (Memorial Day Weekend).

Stephanie Brudzinski’s artwork has been exhibited in galleries throughout the United States and abroad, including the Island Gallery in Grand Cayman Island, and has been featured in the national art publication, Art Calendar. Her work has been exhibited in numerous shows and galleries around the country and locally. Ms. Brudzinski is the recipient of numerous awards such as first place at the Canterbury Art Festival and second place in the annual Central Artists Association Art Show both in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Born in Oklahoma City, Stephanie Brudzinski received a B.A. from University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma, where she now resides.

After years of experimentation in various forms, Mark Brudzinski has chosen Assemblage as his preferred medium of expression. His pieces, often based on inspirational quotations, utilize found objects, which are then combined and manipulated to convey his interpretation of these quotes. Brudzinski is a self-taught artist and his pieces demonstrate a unique and personalized style of construction and depth of vision. Mark’s works have been exhibited in Honolulu, Park City, Salt Lake City, Sebastopol, Sonoma, San Rafael and Oklahoma City gallery juried shows. He has spent a lifetime developing his unique artistic style.

Food truck offerings will be from Fatt Boys Smoke Wagon serving real smoke, southern barbeque and Healthy Hippo bringing back healthy panini’s and other delicious items. Featured musician will be Jaesen Pemberton playing folk music on her acoustic guitar.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in the Paseo’s 20 plus galleries participate. Three restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s unique atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Membership information can be found on the website at thepaseo.org/join.