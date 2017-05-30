Perspective Art on the Paseo in June

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts Association’s upcoming art show will begin Friday, June 2 and remain available for viewing through Saturday, July 1, at the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo). With successful completion of the Paseo Arts Festival over Memorial Day weekend, “the beat goes on” at the best arts district in the capital city.

Yeon Ok Lee will be the featured artist showcasing her paintings. The exhibition titled “Hidden Reality,” will coincide with the Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk from 6-10 p.m. on June 2.

Yeon Ok Lee is a native of Korea and graduated from Seoul National University with a B.F.A. in Sculpture and Painting. Lee decided to start her life as a full time artist later in life after looking after her family. Although this is not her first time showing her art in the district, this is her first time in the Paseo Art Space.

“My art has an element of realism and it is closer to being contemporary than traditional. I express symbolism in my art using objects found in nature such as flowers, conch shells, trees, and everyday objects such as ropes, water faucets, chairs and doorknobs,” said Lee. Visitors to the Paseo Art Space will experience the messages behind Lee’s oil paintings and see her skills in depth perception, creating a 3D effect in her 2D works.

Rozlyn Zora will be the featured musical entertainment and two food trucks will be on site. Rollin’ Café will offer wraps and sandwiches alongside the Great Panini.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s unique arts destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment — all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in the Paseo’s 20 plus galleries, shops and boutiques participate. Three restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s unique atmosphere.