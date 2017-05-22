YWCA OKC Purple Sash Gala 2017 to benefit women and children healing from violence

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY– The 2017 Purple Sash Gala, hosted by the YWCA Oklahoma City (YWCA OKC) will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at The Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan. All proceeds from the event will benefit YWCA OKC programs for adult and child victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

“Purple Sash is a night to celebrate survivors of domestic violence while raising funds and awareness for those still fighting to break the cycle of abuse.” said Janet L. Peery, CEO of YWCA Oklahoma City. “It’s an elegant evening filled with hope and promise that one day, domestic violence will be eliminated from our community.”

Chairs for Purple Sash 2017 are Mary Blankenship Pointer and Jonna Kirschner. David and Carolyn Nimmo, Sue Ann Arnall and Steve Agee are serving as Honorary Chairs.

New this year, following the Purple Sash Gala, the after SAsh cocktail-attire event will keep the party going. Featuring a live band, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as well as various raffle items, afterSAsh, the new after-party event, will serve to build awareness about crime of sexual assault.

“With 25 percent of all Oklahoma women experiencing rape in their lifetime, it is imperative to begin a dialogue on how this crime can be prevented,” said Karla Docter, YWCA OKC Senior Director of Sexual Violence Prevention and Response.

Check-in for Purple Sash Gala begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts promptly at 7 p.m. Check-in starts at 9:45 PM for after SAsh. Individual tickets for Purple Sash Gala are $250 and afterSAsh event only tickets are $30. Tickets for the Purple Sash Gala and for afterSAsh can be purchased online at purplesash.org.

Opportunities for sponsorship are available starting at $1,500. Tickets for afterSAsh are complimentary with the purchase of a Purple Sash Gala ticket.

SandRidge Energy is the 2017 Purple Sash Designer of the Year Sponsor. Gift of Hope Sponsors are Lezlie and David Hudiburg, Style Icon Sponsors include the Arnall Family Foundation and Lopez Foods. Other sponsors include, Gulfport Energy, Chickasaw Nation, Dolese, American Fidelity Foundation, Eventures, The Skirvin Hotel, and Great Plains Coca-Cola.

Founded in 1907, YWCA OKC provides a variety of programs, all reflecting the agency mission to eliminate racism and empower women; YWCA OKC is the only certified domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking crisis services agency in Oklahoma County with an emergency shelter.

Programs include emergency and transitional housing, counseling, children’s crisis services, safe watch, victims’ assistance, prevention education, social and economic justice program, advocacy and case management, education and support groups. YWCA OKC also provides forensic exams for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

For event or sponsorship information, or to purchase tickets, visit purplesash.org or contact Sami Grega, Event Director at 405-951-3333.