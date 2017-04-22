Summary of four-part documentary on Richard Glossip case, fifth segment announced

Compiled by Patrick B. McGuigan

Investigation Discovery (ID) will encore all four episodes of the series, “Killing Richard Glossip” on Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST. The ID channel has announced a new fifth segment is in production.

“This documentary makes the case for Richard Glossip’s actual innocence. It does so powerfully and persuasively. The state officials now in power have a responsibility to act boldly to erase the original conviction, and to forever transform the faulted process that led to Glossip’s near-execution on three occasions. Allowing his execution to proceed would be a tragedy and a disqualifying moment for any ‘actor’ in the process who is in a position to stop it.

“Richard Glossip’s life must be spared. That would be the first step in restoring confidence in our flawed system of criminal justice.”

— Patrick B. McGuigan With the convergence of the State of Arkansas carrying out its first execution in more than a decade, and the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission’s announcement that it will release its report on Tuesday, April 25, Investigation Discovery (ID) will encore all four episodes of the series, “Killing Richard Glossip” on Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST.

The real-time docu-series features controversial and time sensitive new evidence pointing to the innocence of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. Viewers are encouraged to send in any tips to richardglossip.com.

According to an ID press release, the premiere of the docu-series on the ID network averaged a reach of more than 4.2M unique viewers, with strong viewership in the Oklahoma City area.

Additionally, all four episodes are available online now and on Investigations Discovery’s TV Everywhere app, ID GO, on the following platforms: Apple, Android, Web.

Episode descriptions for the four-segments:

KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP Episode 1: This is Pointing to Me

Airs Sunday, April 23, 11 a.m. CST

The series premiered with Richard Glossip’s most recent stay of execution on September 30, 2015. The state of Oklahoma prepares to execute Richard Glossip by lethal injection, for a murder Glossip maintains he had nothing to do with. Just as he was scheduled to die, officials at the Corrections Department realize they had the wrong drugs. This is Glossip’s third … close brush with death. Filmmaker Joe Berlinger tells the story of Glossip’s epic odyssey through the criminal justice system. The story begins in 1997, when Best Budget Inn motel owner Barry Van Treese is brutally murdered by maintenance man Justin Sneed. Sneed claims Glossip put him up to it, and Glossip faces a charge of murder for hire. Today, Glossip sits on death row, having exhausted all legal recourses. Once he is given a new execution date, he will be put to death unless his current lawyer, Don Knight, can prove his innocence. Knight and paralegal Meri Wright walk viewers through the crime chronology and examine questions they struggle to answer before it’s too late. Did Justin Sneed, the murderer, act alone? Why did police so quickly jump to the conclusion that Glossip masterminded the murder? … Time is ticking. Is the state of Oklahoma about to execute an innocent man?

KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP Episode 2: An Obvious Homicide

Airs Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. CST

In episode two, filmmaker Joe Berlinger delved into contradicting viewpoints surrounding the Glossip case. Glossip sits on death row while the confessed murderer, Justin Sneed, serves a life without parole. Archival footage from original police interviews reveals that Oklahoma detectives Bob Bemo and Bill Cook zeroed in on Glossip from the get-go. In his present day interview, retired police Detective Bemo claims that any aggressive conduct towards Glossip was a reaction to Glossip’s know-it-all attitude. But Glossip says detectives never gave him a chance to explain his side of the story. … As Glossip’s execution date nears, his legal team fights to prove his innocence. Finally, they find someone with new information. Roger Lee Ramsey, Justin Sneed’s cellmate, reveals his opinions about what happened in room 102.

KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP Episode 3: The Machinery of Death

Airs Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. CST

Episode three of “Killing Richard Glossip” explored trial mishaps, potential government corruption, and Glossip’s current lawyer’s final attempts to save his life. The flaws of Wayne Fournerat, who first represented Glossip in 1998, … were many. Chief among them was his failure to introduce the police interview tape of Justin Sneed, a move which many say robbed the jury of the opportunity to put the detective’s methods under scrutiny. … Lawyer G. Lynn Burch argues for Glossip’s appeal on the grounds of ineffective counsel, and for the first time in Oklahoma history, Glossip wins appeal with unanimous approval of five judges from the state Court of Appeals. … Glossip’s current pro bono lawyer Don Knight and team reveal that police destroyed evidence which Glossip claims would have disproved the state’s charges of embezzlement against him. Knight and private investigator Ashley Cusick track down former investigator Marcia Dawson, who recounts how efforts to obtain information about the case were thwarted by the house detective at the Best Budget Inn, Cliff Everhart. The episode concludes as Glossip describes what it is like to watch the execution of other inmates on death row as his execution draws nearer.

KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP Episode 4: Death Watch

Airs Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. CST

Episode four of “Killing Richard Glossip” followed … Oklahoma’s failure to effectively carry out its last three executions. In April 2014, The Department of Corrections decided to test a controversial new drug, Midazolam, for the execution of convicted murderer Clayton Lockett. David Autry, Lockett’s attorney witnessed the execution and said as a result of the low dosage of Midazolam, his client suffered an agonizing 43-minute death. Glossip’s first execution, in January 2015, was stayed while lawyers argued before the Supreme Court against the use of Midazolam. After they lost, Glossip was given September 16, 2015 as his next execution date. Glossip’s lawyer Don Knight procures an affidavit from the cellmate of the confessed murderer which provided potentially exonerating evidence. But while the appeals court reviewed Knight’s findings, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater placed Knight’s witness under arrest. Glossip was again scheduled to die on September 30, 2015. Glossip walks us through … that day, when he came within hours of death. Outside the gates, … Knight, Sr. Helen, family members and journalists recall thinking that Glossip was dead. But prison and state officials were prepared to give him the wrong drug, and before another botched execution attempt, Glossip is granted reprieve, and continues to fight for his innocence.

The new episode five, which will reveal new leads in the Glossip investigation, will air later in 2017, a release from ID said in mid-April. The new installment will pick up where the series leaves off.

Call 844-540-0171 or go to RichardGlossip.com to submit any information you may have about Richard Glossip or Justin Sneed regarding this case.