State Rep. David Brumbaugh ‘has passed suddenly’

Staff Report

State Rep. David Brumbaugh, R-Broken Arrow, passed away Saturday evening, his family said. The news came in a press release from the office of Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

Rep. Brumbaugh had served House District 76 since 2010. He has served as the current Republican Caucus Chair since 2014 and was the vice chair of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on General Government. Services are pending.

House Minority Leader Scott Inman, D-Del City, said in a release late Saturday evening, “I am so saddened to learn that a colleague and a friend, Rep. David Brumbaugh, has passed suddenly. David was a good man with a heart for Christ. While we didn’t agree on a variety of issues, he was always respectful and sincere in his beliefs and his dealings with my caucus and me. On behalf of my entire caucus, I want to extend the deepest of sympathies to David’s family and his companions in the House Republican Caucus.

“May the Lord grant you peace and comfort during this difficult time. And may we all remember that there are so many things more important than politics – that those things that unite us far outnumber those that divide us. May we never take this life and God’s blessings for granted.”

Patrick B. McGuigan, founder of CapitolBeatOK.com and publisher of The City Sentinel newspaper, commented, “This news came to me as I was reading a bedtime story to my granddaughter. I am deeply saddened to hear this, and felt personal loss. Then, my mind focused on his consistency and kindness.

“Without exception, each time I encountered Rep. Brumbaugh – usually a brief conversation in the hallways of the Capitol Building in Oklahoma City — he was cordial and respectful. Not once did he ‘dodge’ a question on matters great or small. I know I will think of him often in the time to come. I will miss his ready smile, firm handshake and unfeigned kindness.”

www.CapitolBeatOK.com