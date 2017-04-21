Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads is site of 2017 OKC Cinco de Mayo celebration

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the biggest Hispanic Festivals in Oklahoma, OKC Cinco de Mayo, will take place on May 7, from 12 – 9 p.m. at Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd.

The free family-friendly outdoor festival will celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, sisterhood with Puebla, Mexico and the unity of all of the communities in Oklahoma.

Festivities will include live music, the Parade of Horses, a carnival area, wrestling, crowning of Miss Cinco de Mayo, a business expo, tons of swag from sponsors and vendors, delicious food and a variety of family oriented activities for the kids.

Proceeds from the event will go to fund in-school and after-school cultural arts programs.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes:

12:00 p.m. Doors / Puertas

1:00 p.m. Estallido Musical de Durango

2:00 p.m. Banda Gabachos

3:00 p.m. Los Cadetes de Linares

4:15 p.m. La Sonora Escandalo

5:45 p.m. Colmillo Norteño

7:00 p.m. Cinco de Mayo Ceremony (Wonders of Mexico Folkloric Dancing, Consul Rodolfo Quilantán, and crowning of Miss Cinco de Mayo)

8:00 p.m. Polo Urias y su Maquina Norteña

“We are really looking forward to coming together as a community and celebrating to rich cultural diversity that makes up Oklahoma City,” said Robert Ruiz, President Scissortail Community Development Corporation. “The level of interest this year’s event has surpassed that of previous year, so we expect a very good turnout from families all over Oklahoma.

“This free community event would not be possible without the support of many community organizations and sponsors who understand the importance of keeping traditions and culture alive and sharing those experiences will all Oklahomans,” Ruiz added.

More than 20,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s event.

The 2017 Cinco de Mayo festival sponsors include Scissortail Community Development Corporation, Sister Cities of OKC, South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Capital, Plaza Mayor, Distributing/Miller/Coors, Metro PCS, the Municipality of Puebla, MX, Mexican Cultural and Humanities Association of Oklahoma, and Antojitos Mi Mexico.

Last year over 20 sponsors joined together to make the day-long celebration of culture, history and heritage a “hallmark of free community events for Oklahoma,” Ruiz said.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration takes place each year in Mexico and around the world, to commemorate the historic Battle of Puebla that took place on May 5th1862, where the Mexican Army defeated the occupying French forces.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, the Scissortail Community Development Corporation works to increase the abilities of Oklahomans to find a quality education, earn income, accumulate savings and own a home and business.

Plaza Mayor’s other outdoor event that draws mass audiences is the Fiestas Patrias, which takes place in September. It is held in conjunction with the Mexican Consulate to perform the official ceremony of El Grito, honoring Latino culture.

Other notable events at Playor Major include the Three Kings Day Celebration, ¡Oklahoma Baile!, The Passion Play, a 20,000-egg Easter Egg Hunt, Día de la Madre, The Plaza Mayor Fall Festival (partnership with OKC Public Schools), Mariachi Festival, and Navidad en el Barrio (Posadas Celebration).

“OKC Cinco de Mayo is the perfect example of what a community can build when partners come together with common purpose and clear vision,” Ruiz added.

For more information, call Scissortail Community Development Corporation at 405-360-1200. To become a sponsor or reserve a booth, contact Robert Ruiz at 405-414-0444.