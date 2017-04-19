Oklahomans to ‘brave the shave’ at St. Baldrick’s OKC event to fight childhood cancer

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – St. Baldrick’s OKC will hold its 2017 annual fundraiser in support of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation on Sunday, April 23. The event will be in the Western Avenue Corridor at NW 42nd and Western, adjacent to VZD’s Restaurant and Bar and Becks Garage.

Registration will begin at noon, with head-shaving starting at 1p.m.

St. Baldrick’s volunteers raise money throughout the year, shaving their heads in exchange for donations.

“For those who have never ‘braved the shave,’ come out and see what it’s all about – you won’t regret it,” said St. Baldrick’s OKC committee member Becky Hardin. “There are so many great stories that come out of this event every year and we are so thankful for everyone who participates.”

The name St. Baldrick’s is a combination of St. Patrick’s Day and the word “bald.

Hosted by Oklahoma City television personality Chad Stevens and KFOR meteorologist Damion Lodes, activities will include head shaving, bands, games for the kids, and more.

Food truck dining options will be provided by Big Truck Tacos, The Saucee Sicilian, Chef Ray, and Metro Mini Donuts.

This year VZD Fletcher’s Jam will feature music from mod rockers The Feel Spectres and American blues roots rock-rockabilly band The Vibro Kings from 4 – 7 p.m.

A volunteer-driven charity, St. Baldrick’s Foundation mission is to help fund promising research to find cures to conquer childhood cancer so survivors can live long and healthy lives.

Distributing more than $200 million in grants, the foundation funds more childhood cancer research grants than any entity outside of the U.S. government.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation has announced that a portion of their allocations for 2017 will be used in awarding $105,000 in grants to support summer fellowships at 21 institutions across the U.S.

One recipient of the Summer Fellowship grant for 2017 is the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, in Oklahoma City.

Each $5,000 grant supports the work of medical school and college students who spend a summer working in a pediatric oncology setting to complete a research project under the leadership of a pediatric oncology expert.

“One thing that I’ve found so impressive is how St. Baldrick’s is supporting people in the field at all different stages,” said Dr. Jennifer Tsai, a 2011 Summer Fellowship Grant recipient. “It’s important to support medical students and also junior investigators, young staff doctors, and also the researchers who’ve been working in the field for a long time. I think it’s great.”

This series of grants is the first of several that will be awarded by the foundation this year. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation funded a total of $24.1 million childhood cancer research grants in 2016.

The Trump Administration’s FY18 Budget proposes a $5.8 billion cut to the National Institutes of Health, making donations to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation more important than ever.

To get involved in the Oklahoma City St Baldrick’s event, contact Liz Wolf at 405-822-7799 or LizWolf68@hotmail.com for shaving information or Theresa Hurt at 405-816-2727 or StBaldrickokc1@gmail.com for volunteer information.

On Saturday, April 29, St Baldrick’s OKC will host its third annual Trivia Night at 612 in the Paseo District (612 NW 29th St.,) from 6 – 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 teams. Participants can form their own team or be placed on one. There is a max of 8 players per team. The cost is $25 per person and all proceeds go to St. Baldrick’s Children’s Cancer research.

The event will feature complimentary food from Oklahoma City local restaurants and beer donated by Anthem Brewery. Call Jeff at 405-826-2900 for more details.

For learn more about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, visit www.StBaldricks.org.