Oklahoma City needs your ideas to name the MAPS 3 Park

Staff Report

The future Maps 3 Park will be a community cornerstone for generations, and you could be the person who comes up with the name.

Mayor Mick Cornett has asked Oklahoma City residents to submit their best ideas to name the MAPS 3 Park, which will transform 70 acres of downtown OKC into the most ambitious park project in state history. Mayor Cornett made the announcement in recently released video.

“The new park will be a place people will meet to enjoy the trails and water features, gather for concerts and events, spend time with their children, family and friends in a natural setting in the heart of a thriving city,” Mayor Cornett said. “We’re counting on you to come up with a name that captures all that.”

Visit okc.gov/NameYourPark to submit a name. The only rule is the park can’t be named after a person.

The City will collect name ideas from the website until this Friday, April 7, and then a committee will choose the best five or six names for a public online vote.

The winning name will be announced at the official groundbreaking in late spring.

The selection committee will have two City Council members, two Youth Council members, two members of the MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board’s park subcommittee and representatives from the Myriad Gardens Foundation, Oklahoma City Parks Commission and the local advertising and marketing community.

About the MAPS 3 Park: The MAPS 3 Park will connect the core of downtown OKC to the north shore of the Oklahoma River. The 40-acre upper park will extend from the future Oklahoma City Boulevard south to Interstate 40, where the Skydance Bridge will connect it to the 30-acre lower section.

Designs call for everything from a café and sports facilities to a tranquil lake and nature walks. It will be served by the MAPS 3 OKC Streetcar and sit west of the MAPS 3 Convention Center.

The official groundbreaking for the upper park will be in late spring, with scheduled completion next year. The lower park is scheduled to be finished in 2021.

Click here to see a map of the upper section based on its final plans and specifications.

About MAPS 3: MAPS 3 is a $777 million capital improvement program to improve the quality of life in Oklahoma City. It is funded by a 1-cent sales tax initiative that began in April 2010 and ends in December 2017. MAPS 3 funds eight projects: Downtown Convention Center, Downtown Public Park, Modern Streetcar/Transit, Oklahoma River Improvements, Oklahoma State Fairgrounds Improvements, Senior Health and Wellness Centers, Trails and Sidewalks.