OCC Annual Benefit Breakfast set for April 20

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Thursday, April 20, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches will host its annual Benefit Breakfast at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 127 NW 7th St., in Oklahoma City. The free breakfast will be prepared by the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. Donations will be accepted to support OCC’s many ministry programs.

Registration will start at 7:30 a.m.; the program begins at 8 a.m. and will finish at 9 a.m.

“One of the events that I greatly look forward to each year is our Benefit Breakfast at St. Paul’s Cathedral,” said The Rev. Dr. Williams Tabbernee, executive director for Oklahoma Conference of Churches. “We have a great program planned, which will enable you to be brought up-to-date about the very important work OCC is doing.

“The breakfast is free, but there will be a request for financial support to OCC towards the end of the event,” Tabbernee added. “The suggested amount is $10, but whatever support you can provide is most welcome.”

Experts including Kim Moyer, State Director of Marsy’s Law for Oklahoma will make presentations on issues that concern Oklahomans.

“Oklahoma is one of 15 states in this country where crime victims’ rights are not protected by the state constitution,” Moyer said. “The goal for Marsy’s Law for Oklahoma is to give crime victims equal constitutional standing during criminal investigations, and in court, and to make sure if you are a crime victim and you do not receive equal treatment, there is a system in place for recourse.”

Following the breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the OCC Advocacy Training Workshop at St. Paul’s starting at 9:15 a.m. The session will last for one hour.

“By speaking on behalf of that many people, the OCC is a powerful voice on matters such as poverty, education, the environment, immigration and criminal justice,” Tabbernee said.

OCC tracks legislation before the State Legislature in each of these five focus areas.

“Our IMPACT Committee, chaired by the Rev. Dr. Stan Basler, then determines whether some kind of advocacy may be appropriate on particular bills — such as letters to legislators or even a Pastoral Letter to the governor signed by all of the bishops and other heads of churches belonging to OCC,” Tabbernee said.

“We will have expert speakers addressing subjects such as how a bill becomes a law and how to advocate with the state legislature.”

The cost for the workshop is $10 and registration is now available online. http://www.okchurches.org/machform/view.php?id=57866. After submitting contact information, participants can choose to pay with a PayPal account or with a debit or credit card. The registration fee is non-refundable.

OCC is comprised of 16 denominations; 1500 local congregations; ecumenical, Interfaith, and community partners; totaling more than half a million Oklahomans.

To attend this year’s Benefit Breakfast and Advocacy Training Workshop, contact Dr. Tabbernee at 405-525-2928 or wtabbernee@okchurches.org. For more information, visit okchurches.org.