Largest-ever Brightmusic ensemble to perform Mozart, Dvořák on May 2 at St. Paul’s

Staff Report

The largest-ever Brightmusic wind ensemble and a guest conductor are featured in Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble’s fifth and final regular-season concert, “Grand Night for Winds,” on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 pm. A grand night indeed, fourteen musicians will appear under the baton of guest conductor Michael Haithcock performing a pair of serenades by Dvořák and Mozart.

Haithcock is a professor of music and the director of bands at the University of Michigan. Dr. Haithcock will guide this, the largest Oklahoma Brightmusic ensemble ever gathered, promising a full and glorious night of great music. The program will include:

Antonín Dvořák – Serenade for Winds & Strings in D minor, Op. 44 (for 2 oboes, 2 clarinets, 2 bassoons, 3 horns, cello & double bass). Dvořák was a Nineteen Century Czech composer of the Romantic period.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Serenade No. 10 in B-flat major, K. 361 (for 2 oboes, 2 clarinets, 2 basset horns, 2 bassoons, 4 horns & double bass. Mozart was an Eighteenth century Austrian composer.

The performance will take place at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, May 2 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 127 NW 7th Street (at Robinson). All Brigtmusic performances are family-friendly, in the relaxed and peaceful setting of the worship space at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral (127 N.W 7, at Robinson).

Individual concert admission is $20 per ticket. Children, students and active-duty military personnel are admitted free with ID. In addition, anyone suffering financial hardship due to a layoff in the energy sector may attend free of charge by stating that they are “a guest of the musicians.”

More information about this concert is available on Brightmusic’s website.

Meet the “cast” of the grandest and most distinguished Brightmusic concert ever:

Lisa Harvey-Reed, Oboe: Adjunct Instructor of Oboe at Oklahoma City University; Principal Oboist of the OKC, Lawton and Norman Philharmonic Orchestras. Lisa also performs with the West Winds Chamber Players. BM, Indiana University; MM, University of Oklahoma. Lisa is a member of the Board of Directors of Brightmusic.

Dan Schwartz (Oboe): Assistant Professor of Oboe at the University of Oklahoma School of Music. Performs in the woodwind-quintet-in-residence, the Oklahoma Woodwind Quintet. Chad Burrow (Clarinet): Associate Professor of Clarinet at the University of Michigan; former Principal Clarinetist with the OKC Philharmonic. Chad is the clarinetist in the clarinet-piano ensemble Duo Clarion and the violin-clarinet-piano ensemble Trio Solari. BM, Northwestern University; MM, Yale University. Chad is the Co-Artistic Director and a member of the Board of Directors of Brightmusic.

Joshua Anderson (clarinet): DMA Candidate, University of Michigan; Principal Clarinet with the Dearborn Symphony Orchestra. Has played under the baton of Valery Gergiev, Peter Oundjian, and Leon Fleisher.

Tara Heitz (Basset Horn): Second Clarinetist in the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and a band director and woodwind teacher in the Edmond Public Schools.

David Cook (Basset Horn): DMA Candidate, University of Oklahoma; Instructor of Clarinet, Wichita State University; Acting Principal Clarinet, Wichita Symphony Orchestra. In addition, he has performed with a variety of ensembles including the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Rodney Ackman (Bassoon): Associate Professor of Music (Bassoon) at the University of Oklahoma; Principal Bassoonist with the OKC Philharmonic. Rodney is a member of the Oklahoma Wind Quintet and Director of the Sooner Bassooners. BME, MM and Performer’s Certificate, Indiana University.

Larry Reed (Bassoon): First Vice President, Merrill Lynch, Oklahoma City. Bassoonist with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and the former Oklahoma City Symphony for over 30 years.

Dr. Kate Pritchell (Horn): Associate Professor of Horn at Oklahoma City University; Principal Hornist, OKC and Lawton Philharmonic Orchestras. Kate regularly performs with the Dallas Opera Orchestra and the Richardson Symphony Orchestra. BM, University of Northern Colorado; MM and DMA, University of North Texas.

Heather Test (Horn): Freelance horn player regularly performing with The Dallas Opera, Plano Symphony, Allen Philharmonic, Dallas Wind Symphony, and the Dallas-based rock-symphonic-choral-pop group, The Polyphonic Spree.

Lanette Lopez-Compton (Horn): Associate Professor of Horn at Oklahoma State University. Member of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Tulsa Opera Orchestra, Tulsa Oratorio Chorus Orchestra, and Tulsa Ballet Orchestra.

Peggy Moran (Horn): Assistant Professor of Horn and Theory at the University of Central Oklahoma. Member of the Redbud Brass faculty brass quintet and the horn/ flute duo Heavy Metal, and currently performs as an extra horn with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and the Tulsa Symphony.

Meredith Bleca-Wells (Cello): Associate Professor of Cello at Oklahoma State University; cellist with the OKC Philharmonic Orchestra; a founding member of the Pangaea Chamber Players; has performed with the Richmond Symphony and the Spoleto Festival USA. BM and MM, Indiana University; DMA, Eastman School of Music.

George Speed (Double Bass): Associate Professor of Double Bass and Assistant Head of the Department of Music at Oklahoma State University; Principal Bass of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.