Join The Nature Conservancy at the March for Science on April 22

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

The public is invited to join The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, at the 2017 March for Science. In solidarity with the national event, local organizations will gather at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City to support science and conservationists across the nation.

During the march, participants will raise awareness on how to improve the state of science education, innovation, and engagement.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) said in a press release that for more than 65 years it has been guided by science to protect the lands and waters on which all life depends.

“The March for Science will unite a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders/policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest,” the release stated.

“The March for Science is an opportunity for Oklahomans to engage and inspire others about the importance of science to the well-being of both people and nature,” said Katie Hawk, Communications Director, The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma. “This collective action will speak to the importance of continued funding for scientific research and programs here in Oklahoma and across our nation.”

The first 50 people to register to march with The Nature Conservancy will receive a free t-shirt and sign to carry during the event.

“Bring your friends and family and join us for a game of Giant Nature Jenga at The Nature Conservancy tent during the Science Expo,” said Hawk. “Anyone is welcome to march with us. The more the merrier.”

Registration is not required, however, participants who want to wear the official event t-shirt during the march must register by April 12. Registrants may pick up their free t-shirts and signs from the Nature Conservancy tent between 9 and10:30 a.m.

“We will also have a TNC banner for you to sign that we will carry with us in the march,” Hawk added. “And a Giant Earth Ball! That’s right… we’ll be carrying a 6-foot light weight version of Mother Earth as we parade our love for science around the capitol.”

“This incredible show of support and interest in becoming partners reflects how important it is to recognize the critical role that science plays in all parts of society, and among different communities providing diverse services around the world,” said Teon Brooks, March for Science, Co-Director of Partnerships. “We look forward to collaborating with all of our partners and expanding our global network in the weeks ahead.”

Over 500 marches (https://www.marchforscience.com/satellite-marches/) and rallies in 37 countries are scheduled to take place on April 22. The March for Science represents a first of its kind gathering of people standing together to champion science that serves the common good.

Over 100 groups are now involved in supporting the event. Organizations partnering to support the event include the Alliance for Science, American Federation of Teachers, American Public Health Association, American Physical Society, California Academy of Sciences, Animal Behavior Society, Association for Science Teacher Education, Defenders of Wildlife, The Geological Society of America, National Association of Geoscience Teachers, The Oceanography Society, The Paleontological Society, and the Society for Neuroscience.

For more information about the Oklahoma March for Science or the Nature Conservancy, visit www.nature.org.