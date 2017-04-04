Inaugural Voices of Recovery Luncheon set for April 6



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Recovery Center (TRC) will host its first ever Voices of Recovery Luncheon on Thursday, April 6. The event will take place at the Will Rogers Theatre Special Event Venue, 4322 North Western Avenue in Oklahoma City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TRC specializes in medically supervised detoxification of consumers that suffer from alcohol & other drug addictions.

“The Voices of Recovery is a newly created event idea, said Ky Humble, TRC fundraising coordinator. “Given the urgent focus and attention placed on addiction recovery, and with continuous budget cuts to mental health and substance abuse, we feel it is important to highlight those in the addiction community that are fighting to keep funding and save the lives of those struggling with addiction.”

Keynote speaker for the event will be state Representative Scott Inman, D-Del City.

Patrick B. McGuigan, publisher of The City Sentinel newspaper, said in a prepared statement: “I don’t always agree with Scott Inman on policy issues, but there is no mistaking his passion — unusually articulate passion, I might add — for righteousness. It was no surprise for me to learn of the depth of his passion for those struggling with addiction and related issues. As someone who loves the people of our city, I am impressed with and grateful to Scott for his support of this most worthy cause.”

Participants will also hear from TRC Alumni on the road to recovery speaking about the hope that exists for those seeking a life free of drugs and alcohol.

During the event, three community leaders will be recognized with awards for making an impact in addiction recovery in Oklahoma.

TRC’s Voices of Hope Award will be given to Sara Humphreys, TRC Alumni President; the Voices of Recovery Leadership Award will honor Terri White, MSW, Commissioner of Oklahoma Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse (ODMHSAS); and the Voice of Recovery Law Enforcement Award will be given to Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

“All across America, there are millions of people who once battled addiction and are now in recovery, living healthy and productive lives.” Humble said. “Instead of being able to share and inspire others, the stigma of addiction continues to keep them silent and invisible .

Although addiction is a national public health crisis, only a small fraction of the people who desperately need help find it. Nine out of ten go without treatment.

The Recovery Center (TRC), established in 1981 as The Referral Center, is central Oklahoma’s only 501(c)3 nonprofit addiction detox and treatment facility. It houses 48 beds for inpatient detox.

According to Humble, TRC has expanded its services to include assessment and referral, case management, outpatient therapy, intensive outpatient therapy, ambulatory detoxification, inpatient detoxification, and their newest service Residential Services. ​

“In addition to the urgent need to expand facility capacity, TRC has acquired land to build an additional facility to better help the people of Oklahoma reclaim their lives and contribute to a healthier community,” Humble said.

Proceeds from the luncheon will go to support the organization’s programs and services.

Humble continued. “Contributions made to The Recovery Center are 100 percent tax deductible and allow the facility’s professional, highly trained staff to help the community through key addiction detox and treatment programs.”

“Each year, TRC is able to treat over 2,500 people desperate to take back control of their lives from addiction. Recovery is a journey not a destination. We strive to be there for our clients throughout their recovery journey as they rebuild their lives.

“There’s an idea that people with substance-abuse disorders are somehow less deserving of care and treatment and compassion,” said Humble. “Often times issues of addiction can be seen as unpopular programs for unpopular people. Addiction is a disease that doesn’t respect gender, class, social status, or money. It can literally be anybody.”

Reservations for the Voices of Recovery Luncheon made by April 5 will receive a 10 percent discount, with tickets starting at $40.

“We hope you take advantage of this discount to learn more about programs offered and about how to get involved,” Humble said.

To become a sponsor or purchase tickets, visit www.trcokevents.com.