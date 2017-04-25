Governor Mary Fallin issues official commendation to state Rep. Brian Renegar for life-saving maneuver

House Speaker Charles McCall, right, reads a commendation issued by Gov. Mary Fallin to state Rep. Brian Renegar, left, of McAlester, during a ceremony Tuesday in the House of Representatives chamber. Oklahoma state Capitol Photo.

Staff Report

Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, read a commendation issued by Gov. Mary Fallin to state Rep. Brian Renegar, D-McAlester, during a recent ceremony in the House of Representatives chamber at the State Capitol. Reading of the commendation came on April 19.

The commendation praised Renegar for “service above and beyond” when he saved the life of A.J. Bristow, a rancher and Conservation Board member from McAlester. The incident occurred at a banquet held in Oklahoma City on Feb. 28 by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.

Mr. Bristow began choking on a piece of steak during the dinner and was unable to breathe. Renegar, who was seated next to him, performed the Heimlich Maneuver to dislodge the meat. Bristow’s son mailed a letter to the Speaker’s Office, applauding the legislator for his “heroic actions that night.”

Renegar, a McAlester veterinarian, said he learned the Heimlich Maneuver during a health and safety course he took while earning his undergraduate degree at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

