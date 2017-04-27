Commentary: Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission – Read the Report!
A 300-page report with scholarly-style footnotes can be challenging for anyone. Nonetheless, I encourage every Oklahoman concerned about fairness and justice to read this report.
I assume the good will and decency of most people who comment on or advocate for any position in this matter. However, I contend that until you have absorbed this historic and comprehensive document, you do not have the full picture of the ‘state of play’ for this deadly serious issue.
Created by a bipartisan panel of eleven prominent state and community leaders – both men and women – the treatment is detailed, nuanced and even-handed. The report is reflective of the best in us, not of our baser instincts. In short, it is a ‘must-read’.
I plea especially to state legislators and other elected officials at all levels of government to read this yearlong in preparation, first of its kind report, and consider the astute and carefully-presented recommendations.