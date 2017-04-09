Capitol Report for April 8: Law enforcement veterans dominate Sheriff’s race, and pride in journalism

Discussing the Oklahoma County sheriff’s race during the Capitol Report segment on News9, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan said the nomination of two law enforcement veterans was an impressive result of the Oklahoma County primaries for the Sheriff‘s job. Mike Hanson, the Democrat, will face P. D. Taylor, the Republican in a September special general election.

McGuigan praised the conduct and content of the Taylor campaign in gaining the nomination by finishing first (there are no runoffs in a special election). Among other factors in the outcome for the four-man GOP race – aside from excellent use of resources by both Taylor and the second place candidate, Brett Macy — was local news organizations and reporters who “did their job” in giving citizens facts about both jail problems and qualifications of the top two vote-getters, in comparison to the one-time front-runner, who actually finished third in the balloting.

As reporter Alex Cameron observed, McGuigan sported his “Society of Professional Journalists” lapel pin for the segment. The veteran reporter and commentator discussed the upcoming awards banquet for the state’s best reporters and editors, scheduled for Stillwater on April 22. The CapitolBeatOK editor said he was grateful for the opportunities afforded to him during his decades-long career. McGuigan said his love for the work he does and for colleagues he respects is the reason he wore the SPJ pin over his heart for this week’s segment.

