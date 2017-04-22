The City Sentinel

Capitol Report for April 22: McGuigan issues “budget challenge” – and praises documentary on Glossip

Alex Cameron (left) and Patrick MGuigan on the News9 Capitol Report. Photo provided.

In this week’s “Capitol Report” segment on News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, commentator Patrick B. McGuigan called for economists, advocates and government officials to provide “what-if” numbers for Governor Mary Fallin’s executive budgets over the past six years, and for the conservative Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA) market-oriented alternative budgets.

The CapitolBeatOK editor observed that the current spending shortfall – “where we are” – is one example for budgeting. What if Fallin’s executives budgets (which must always be presented as balanced) had been enacted.

As for the OCPA budgets, they would actually have implemented the methodical “right-sizing” of state government promised when Republicans campaigned as fiscal conservatives in 2010, McGuigan said. Renewed study of two possible alternatives to the current fiscal picture “might inform” debate in the last month of the 2017 legislative session, he said.

Turning to other news, McGuigan praised the Investigation Discovery (ID) Channel documentary called “Killing Richard Glossip.” He said for current government officials, “who know the problems” associated with Glossip’s conviction in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme, to allow his execution would be a “disqualifying act.” He said if Glossip is killed, Oklahomans as a whole “will rue the day” of his death.

Watch the April 22 Capitol Report

