Capitol Report for April 1: Junior Achievement, Trump & ‘reverse coattails’ – and Freedom of Information

On News9’s April 1 edition of Capitol Report, Patrick B. McGuigan praised Junior Achievement (JA) of Oklahoma, saying it was hard to believe the organization is this month celebrating a half-century of excellence. Recalling his days as a member of JA, McGuigan lauded the volunteers and staff who provide programs in local schools to educate students on the world of work, entrepreneurship and business.

This month is designated “Financial Literacy Month,” to include an April 20 luncheon featuring alumni of the group.

Turning to national issues, in dialogue with reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan commented on the collapse in the nation’s capital of Republican efforts to fashion an alternative to “ObamaCare.” McGuigan had begun to believe Trump might have some sort of “mojo” on policy issues – but then the president attacked members of his own party, threatening them with political retaliation in advance of debate.

McGuigan said Trump apparently misunderstands the role of party affiliation in Congress, where many Republicans secured more (in some cases substantially more) votes than he did in November.

Turning the tables, McGuigan asked Cameron, a veteran reporter for the local CBS News affiliate, to tell viewers “what big event is happening on Friday (April 7). Cameron described the Freedom of Information Oklahoma event scheduled for the Plaza District (on NW 16 Street), at which former state Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor will speak. Information on the annual gathering can be viewed at the organizational website: foioklahoma.org.

Watch the Capitol Report for April 1