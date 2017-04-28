Black Legislative Caucus to host A.C. Hamlin dinner May 2

Staff Report

Oklahoma City – The 21st Biennial A. C. Hamlin Banquet will be held Tuesday May 2 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. A reception begins at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.

Individual tickets are $50.00, and can be purchased in Senator Kevin Matthews’ office, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Room 522A, or by calling his office at 405-521-5598.

The A. C. Hamlin Biennial Banquet is held in honor of Albert Comstock Hamlin, who was the first

African American elected to the Oklahoma state Legislature (1908) and was the only black to serve until 1964.

The Oklahoma Black Caucus Foundation says it plans to honor the following groups and individuals with special recognition at next week’s event:

Oklahoma State Firefighters Association/Professional Firefighters of Oklahoma, and Special Humanitarian Award — Dr. Thelma Chambers Young.

C. Hamlin Award Honorees for this event will include Eddie L. Evans, Charmin Williams. Dr. Henry Kretchloe, Judge David Lewis, Julius Pegues, and Will Williams.

A Special Tribute will be extended to to retired Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus Member, former state Representative Mike Shelton.

Members the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus include the chairman, Senator Kevin L. Matthews, D-Tulsa; vice-chairman and treasurer, state Rep. George E. Young, Sr.; vice chair and treasurer, State Sen. Anastasia Pittman, D-Oklahoma City; Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa; Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, and Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City.

