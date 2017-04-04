At the Paseo – Art, Music and Food come together in April

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts Association’s upcoming art show will begin Friday, April 7, and remain available for viewing through Saturday, April 29, at the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo). Rod Bailey will be the featured artist in the gallery for April. The exhibition opening will coincide with the Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk from 6-10 p.m.

Rod Bailey is an oil painter who shows the beauty of Oklahoma in his paintings. His idea is to present an overview of his creative path from the petroleum industry influence to the things one sees when they get out of the office and the city to explore the ruggedly beautiful visual delights of the region, its culture and what is sometimes left behind.

Darren Cipponeri will be playing in the Paseo during the First Friday gallery opening. Darren is a musician who mixes smooth acoustic music with upbeat acoustic alternative. Two food trucks, YUM Pig and BlueJ’s Rollin’ Grill, will be serving dinner at April’s First Friday. YUM Pig is the quirky trailer that’s serving up porky dishes that visitors are sure to dig. The Cowboy is their crowd favorite, which includes creamy mac and cheese topped with their original pulled pork and delicious smoked cheddar. BlueJ’s Rollin’ Grill American food truck making signature burgers, truffle and Cinci fries and their infamous mac n’ cheese!

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in the Paseo’s 20 plus galleries participate. Three restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s unique atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Membership information can be found on the website at thepaseo.org/join.