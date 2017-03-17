Service Corps’ Bill Phillips Award goes to Single Parent Support Network (SPSN)

Staff Report

Executive Service Corps of Central Oklahoma (ESCCO) has named the Single Parent Support Network (SPSN) its 2017 Bill Phillips Award winner. The Bill Phillips Award was established to recognize and honor the contribution of Phillips, the founding Executive Director of ESCCO.

Single Parent Support Network (SPSN) serves the single parent family population by offering solutions to complex issues through support groups, life coaching/mentoring, respite events, children’s camps, and educational seminars to single parents and their children. SPSN was selected from applications in a metro-wide, competitive process and will receive an ESCCO Management Review free of charge. Presentation of the award will be made in May.

“Single Parent Support Network is honored to be chosen as the 2017 recipient of the Bill Phillips Award. We look forward to strengthening our ability to help single parents through our work with ESCCO,” said Rhonda Thomas, founder and CEO, Single Parent Support Network.

“ESCCO is delighted to help this amazing, unique organization,” said Paul Moore, ESCCO President. “The more we learned about what Single Parent Support Network does, the more we wanted to work with them to help them grow and thrive.”

SPSN provides a framework for a mentoring and support program for single parents and their children. It offers coaching to the families in setting goals and writing a vision for their families and equipping them with the skills to execute their vision, mission and family guiding principles. And, SPSN provides a life coach accountability partner for single parents and their children.

As the Bill Phillips Award winner, Single Parent Support Network will receive an ESCCO management review, a comprehensive, independent, examination of its organization, designed to make actionable recommendations to improve their overall effectiveness. This will be performed by an ESCCO team of business professionals. Past Bill Phillips Award recipients include Cleats for Kids (2016), Jesus House (2015), Family Builders (2014—Family Builders, formerly Parents Assistance Center) and Edmond Mobile Meals (2013).

Executive Service Corps of Central Oklahoma (ESCCO) provides nonprofits in central Oklahoma with client specific management consulting and executive director coaching. Since 1995, top management professionals, who volunteer their expertise, have assisted over 100 nonprofits, schools and government agencies to improve their business management and operations. ESCCO projects have included board development, marketing plans, finance, human resources, technology assistance and many others. ESCCO is a 501(c)(3) organization and is funded through contributions from foundations, corporations and individuals.