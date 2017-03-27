#Resist #Persist workshop calls women to action

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

On Saturday, April 8 the #RESIST #PERSIST: ‘A Women’s Call to Action’ workshop will be held at Church of the Open Arms, 3131 N. Pennsylvania in Oklahoma City from 1 – 4 p.m. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The event is organized by and open to those who are “concerned about policies on a state and federal level that compromise human rights, the social safety net, and human and civil rights” a press release said.

Participants will have an opportunity to get involved with actions and campaigns on issues that concern them the most.

“Millions of people participated in the Women’s March on January 21 to say a very loud NO to racism, anti-LGBTQi discrimination, misogyny, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant policies and other policies of the Trump administration,” said event organizer Camille Landry.

“They told us to sit down. Be silent. They said nobody’s paying any attention to you whiny liberal women. But we persisted. We resisted and we will continue to resist,” Landry added. “This workshop is an opportunity to connect with groups and organizations that are working on state and national issues.

People can plug in and actually do something about things that affect our lives, and that millions of people feel are fundamentally un-American.”

Panelists will present short descriptions of what they believe are the most pressing issues on a state and federal level. After a question & answer period, attendees may choose from workshops on communication, organizing strategies and tools, the role of faith communities, and self-care for activists.

Among the panelists to speak are Connie Johnson, former state Senator and 2018 gubernatorial candidate; Nyla Ali Khan, adjunct associate professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and visiting professor of English, University of Oklahoma; Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, founder and executive director of Black Lives Matter Oklahoma; Tamya Cox, regional director of public policy and organizing for Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes; and Alecia Onzawah, Indigenous activist/water protector.

Other panelists are Diane Mewborn-Wood, advocate for senior women; Kitty Asberry, director of the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women; Priya Desai, advocacy director for the United Nations Association of Oklahoma City: Paula Sophia Schonauer, transgender advocate; Sundra Flansburg, VOICE (Voices Organized in Civic Engagement) OKC leader; Assata Tauheedah, national assistant of the New Black Panther Party; Ashley McCray, Indigenous activist/water protector; and Rev. Christine Byrd, community leader.

“I have a deeper commitment to take care of the environment and the community here because it is where my ancestors repose,” McCray told reporter Oliver Rey with the Red Dirt Report. “I am not afraid to sacrifice my career and also my safety for the causes that I care about.”

Sponsored by Nappy Roots Books, this event is free and open to the public. Child care will be provided. People who wish to attend are asked to respond via the event Facebook page @resistpersist.