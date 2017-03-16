Plato’s Closet opens in south Oklahoma City

Staff Report

A new Plato’s Closet in Oklahoma City South opens Thursday, March 16 at 10400 S Western Avenue.

Plato’s Closet is part of a national recycling retail chain that specializes in clothing and accessories for teens and twenty-somethings. A press release from the company describes the new facility as a “hip, trendy clothing store [that] buys and sells guys and girls gently-used, brand-name clothing and accessories, including: shoes, belts, purses, and jewelry, among other items.”

Marty Yanda, co-owner of the new Plato’s Closet, says the business “fills a distinct niche in the retail market. We are a part of a unique retail resale business that specializes in the teen and young adult market segment. The great thing about the concept is that consumers are always looking for ways to stretch their dollar and Plato’s Closet lets them save money in two ways. Customers can achieve savings up to 70 percent off trendy, brand-name clothing and accessories. Plus, they can receive cash on the spot for gently-used items that are outgrown or no longer wanted.”

No appointment is necessary to sell clothing and accessories to Plato’s Closet. The store pays cash on the spot for goods it purchases from consumers.

Typically, Plato’s Closet buys items that have been in retail stores within the past 12-to-18 months and are current styles seen in the mall. “We don’t try to create new fashion trends, we respond to actual trends in a timely and value-oriented manner,” Yanda added.

The new Plato’s Closet can be reached at 405.237.3737 or www.platosclosetokcsouth.com.