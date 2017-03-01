Paseo’s Mixed Media Art show in March

Staff Report

Oklahoma City – The Paseo Arts Association’s upcoming art show will begin Friday, March 3, and remain available for viewing through Saturday, April 1, at the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo).

E. Marie and Chris Cargill will be the featured artists in this mixed media show. The exhibition opening will coincide with the Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk from 6-10 p.m.

E. Marie is an artist with over 20 years of experience who uses intriguing and organic color combinations to bring the emotions of her paintings to life. Her paintings are made with a variety of mediums, materials, textiles and processes to express her bold and edgy style.

Chris Cargill is a mixed media artist that transforms found and reclaimed objects into new stories. These mixed media works take on a pop art style that utilizes a variety of surfaces and textures to allow the viewer to discover something new each time they view his work.

The Michael Fresonke Jazz Combo will be the featured musical entertainment and two food trucks. Yum Yum Bites offering up Asian cuisine with Viet flare and Chris’ Grill & Frozen Treats will be serving American classics and ice cream.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s unique arts destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in the Paseo’s 20 plus galleries participate. Three restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s unique atmosphere.