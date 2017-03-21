OSU’s Allied Arts season finale presents international ensemble Mnozil Brass

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter



STILLWATER, OK – The Oklahoma State University 2016-2017 Allied Arts series will close out this season with the performance of the internationally renowned Mnozil Brass band. The innovative, comedic and accomplished Austrian septet will appear on Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. at the Sereteam Center Concert Hall on the OSU campus in Stillwater.

One of the most popular brass troupes in Europe, Mnozil Brass delights audiences of all ages and musical preferences across the globe with their blend of virtuosity and theatrical humor.

The ensemble got their start when the brass aficionados met at Josef Mnozil’s Tavern, a restaurant located across the street from Austria’s Vienna Conservatory. They came together as an offbeat performance group in 1992 and now tour around the world sharing their iconic and innovative musical talent.

Mnozil Brass has recorded eight albums and now performs more than 120 concerts a year around the world.

“Mnozil Brass may not be a household name, but it should be,” said Brandon Mitts, manager of OSU’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment. “Their music capabilities are unmatched, but it’s the delivery of the music that has a definite wow factor.

“They are hilarious and magical,” Mitts added. “I wish everyone at OSU and in the Stillwater area could see this performance. It will be positively inspiring.”

Performing a wide repertoire of music, Mnolzi Brass is known for its humorous presentations of classical favorites, jazz standards and popular hits, such as a unique cover of Queen’s 1975 hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The group’s repertoire includes traditional brass instruments as well as several unusual instruments such as the customized rotary valved trumpet and bass trumpet. Their performances incorporate humor and lyrics often resulting in a concert experience in the vein of Monty Python.

“We play applied brass music for people from all walks of life,” states the band’s website. “We face every challenge, no tone is too high for us, no lip is too hot, and no music is too inferior.”

Band members include Thomas Gansch, Robert Rother and Roman Rindberger on the trumpet, Leonhard Paul, Zoltan Kiss, Gerhard Füßl on the trombone, and Wilfried Brandstötter on the tuba.

For decades, the OSU Allied Arts office has brought the highest quality talent to the Oklahoma State University campus. One way the Allied Arts office works to enrich the lives of students through the arts is by hosting eight performances during the year.

Excited about providing the opportunity to further the arts movement on campus and in the Stillwater community, Mitts stated, “It is a great opportunity to have the benefits of a smaller town but also have access to world-class performances like OSU Allied Arts provides.”

Oklahoma State University has more than 36,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 25,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, including students from all 50 states and around 120 nations.

Established in 1890, Oklahoma State has graduated more than 260,000 students who have been serving Oklahoma and the world for 125 years.

Tickets for the Mnozil Brass performance are $20 for adults and $10 for OSU students and children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 405-744-7509.

Admission will also be available at the Seretean Center Concert Hall the evening of the performance beginning at 6:30. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about Allied Arts at OSU, contact OSU Communications Specialist Brittney Rochell at 405-744-6260 or brittney.rochell@okstate.edu, or visit alliedarts.okstate.edu To learn more visit the Mnozil Brass website.