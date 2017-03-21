OPINION: A modest proposal, from one ‘loyal and true’ — Why not raise the roof? Or the ceiling?

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel editor and publisher

OKLAHOMA CITY – May it please the court of public opinion, and more importantly OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder.

Herewith my credentials, in condensed resume form:

Patrick B. McGuigan, Bishop John Carroll school, class of 1968, boys basketball, baseball and football player. Bishop McGuinness Class of 1972, winner of sports column for coverage of boys basketball while studying journalism there; Captain of the Cross Country team, four-year letterman. Graduate of Oklahoma State University (1976 Bachelor of Arts with Honors; 1979 M.A. in History; teacher certifications, 1980); sports reporter from time to time in a four-decade career, including coverage of high school and college sports, both women’s and men’s competition. Fan of virtually all sports, including basketball. Was present when OSU wrestlers defeated Iowa State (an upset) in the late 1970s, at dual some contend was the loudest night ever at the old Gallagher Hall (now Gallagher-Iba Arena) in Stillwater. Author of admiring reviews of “Dust Bowl Girls,” Lydia Reeder’s heroic true story about the first national championship team in any sport from the state of Oklahoma, a women’s college basketball team from Durant coached by the late, great Sam Babb.

But enough about me, it’s time for the matter at hand.

I have no “insider” relationship with anyone in the OSU athletic department. After the departure of the Cowboys’ head roundball coach after just one year, may I stand to make a suggestion, an unsolicited presentation like those already coming from my sisters and brothers in the Cowboy Nation.

In this hour of need, the all-but-sainted Doug Gottlieb might be a good fit for the men’s basketball head-coaching job at OSU. If so, I will support said selection.

However, perhaps it’s still not his time.

If not … here it is, from one who values basketball yet still, rather quaintly, considers the college years a time for education, nurturing and character formation.

I, Pat McGuigan, being of sound mind and body, hereby nominate for the head-coaching job at Oklahoma State University a person who knows our state, knows basketball, and cares about young people, including college athletes. She is already a mentor and model to young men, and women.

Without prior consultation or authorization from any quarter, my nominee is Nancy “Lady Magic” Lieberman, former analyst for Fox Sports Oklahoma. In her career as a broadcast journalist, she endeared herself to hundreds of thousands of fans of the Thunder.

On the screen in these parts of the U.S.A., she educated us on the great American-invented game.

In younger days, she earned her way to the top. A star at Old Dominion University (point guard), she went on to professional success, including time as a player and coach in the WNBA.

She is presently assistant coach for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. But, she’s really one of us.

Hire her. Pay her a lot, because she is worth it, having been educated in the school of hard knocks.

Give her time to recruit and develop players, and to bond with the fan base in good times and in bad.

For the future, make her OSU Coach