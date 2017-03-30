Oklahoma City Public Schools District No. 2: For Rebecca Budd

By Patrick B. McGuigan

For The City Sentinel

District 2 for the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education sprawls across the heart of our community – the readership base of The City Sentinel newspaper. In the three-person February primary, Rebecca Budd led the field. In second place was Nick Singer.

To put it mildly, the general election on April 4 comes at a critical time for the local public school system. Our choice is Rebecca Budd.

In a campaign mailer to voters, she wrote, “I spent 20 years in the business world, working with major global companies across the United States. I’ve managed people. I’ve spent years working with multi-million dollar budgets. I learned to watch every penny, hold people accountable, reward innovation, and retain the best employees. It was the only way to make sure we were always delivering our best work.”

In an interview with The City Sentinel, Budd stressed she opposes the current board’s decisions to close five schools. That means other hard decisions are required.

She said, “Where some may see adversity, I see opportunity for change. I’ve met and worked with amazing educators and staff that work miracles every day with minimal resources. I’ve talked to many people and organizations that want to help and more than ever we need to find ways to bring public/private partnerships to fruition. With a strong board with focused priorities, OKCPS will weather this storm and emerge in better shape.”

Budd is the model for a citizen-legislator. Hundreds of hours volunteering at Martin Luther King and Wilson Elementary Schools accrue to her credit. So does her common sense approach to tough problems.

In our interview, Budd said, “When companies are facing financial crisis, they budget from the bottom up by funding core priorities first. When faced with $30 million in budget cuts, OKCPS did not fund its core priorities first and our students have been negatively impacted. It’s time to reevaluate how budget priorities are established and provide more resources to our schools.”

Education is a crucial base for our shared future, and public schools are central to making that future brighter.

We are proud to endorse, in District 2, Rebecca Budd.