Oklahoma City Get Down celebrates hip-hop culture March 31

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

On Friday, March 31, rap artists Guerrilla Breed and the Oklahoma Zulus will present The Oklahoma City Get Down, a celebration of hip-hop culture. The event will take place at 7 p.m. March 31 at Russell’s in the Tower Hotel, 3233 NW Expressway. Cover charge is $5.

Founded by Stephen “Koopa” Cooper, the Oklahoma Zulus is the local chapter of the Universal Zulu Nation, an international hip hop awareness group.

Organizer and Guerrilla Breed performer Jim Conway incorporates homegrown talent and authentic hip-hop culture in a way that will positively impact the Oklahoma City community.

Conway and artists Chris McCain and Chief Peace will co-emcee the event.

Oklahoma City’s top rap artists will be featured including Fresh, Puzzle People, Original Flow & The Fervent Route, Joey Sativa, Miillie Mesh, Sativa Prophets, Nicolo Cron, Mainframe Trax Family, Jody Oklahoma and Moufpece Da Rippa. More acts are expected to be announced.

Proceeds will go to support the Lifelines Initiative in its efforts to empower at-risk youth through the arts in underfunded school programs. The evening will include work by several of Oklahoma’s graffiti artists, breakin’ crews and DJs, including DJ Triple8, DJGQ and Jo Square.

Conway says it is an ideal time to showcase all the elements of hip-hop culture in Oklahoma City.

“The Oklahoma City Get Down is similar to the Netflix series The Get Down, which tells a fictionalized story of places all over America where people learned and honed their skills in the five elements of hip-hop,” said Conway. “A lot of people say ‘hip-hop’ when they’re talking about music, but they forget that hip-hop is a culture. It contains multitudes – visual art, dance, style, music, speech, all of those things. It’s the most dominant cultural force in the world, and it all started on Bronx street corners, but news traveled fast,” he added.

“We now have MCs in this town that are second-generation rappers, if you can believe that. We have artists like Chief Peace that are upholding the traditions of both rapping and visual art in their work,” Conway continued. “It’s all happening here, and The Oklahoma City Get Down will bring it all together.”

With faith as his musical foundation, Conway works to redefine a music industry filled with negative role models. When not making music, he spends his time working with Oklahoma City’s south side youth encouraging them to seek a better path.

“We have an obligation to provide tomorrow’s generation with positive role models,” Conway posted on Facebook, “We also have an obligation to help those who can’t help themselves. Nothing like being able to serve our city through our God given musical talents.”

The event is a production of SomedayNow Music entertainment company.

For more information, contact George Lang at 405-641-5392 or at geolang@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page.