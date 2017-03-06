‘Furry person’ Wrinkles the pug, needs your help (really money!)

Contribute to Homeward Bound Pug Rescue of Oklahoma’s “gofundme” page!



Patrick B. McGuigan

March 5, 2017

Oklahoma City – I have written previously about the life and death of Ivy Jane Shelden, the lovely black pug who was companion, for more than a decade, to my reporter at The City Sentinel, Darla Jane Shelden.

Ivy remains unforgettable to me. That is another story, one I’ve already told.

Then, along came Wrinkles Roy Shelden. Another black pug, a fellow. Darla, now Wrinkles foster mom, learned about him from Homeward Bound Pug Rescue and Adoption of Oklahoma founder and executive director,Gail Tucker.

Homeward Bound is an all-volunteer, not for profit organization dedicated to placing pugs that have been surrendered, abandoned or abused into loving, caring forever homes.

Last week, Gail posted this note:

“Many of you may remember that this sweet boy came into rescue two years ago as a blind, diabetic/special needs guy. He was so sick that his mommy was going to have him put to sleep. That is when we stepped in. It was a tough road to get him regulated but he had some very, very good months, but now and then would wind back up in the hospital because of blood sugar issues and then later pancreatitis.”

She continued: “Wrinkles latest setback is that he needs immediate gall bladder surgery. Our bill is already around $1500 for the days he has been there this week and the cost of surgery will be at least another $2500 with after care.

“So, my dear friends, and supporters I am asking you to dig deep into your pockets and try to donate something to get Wrinkles the help he needs. Our funds are depleted so am praying hard that we will get enough to pay his bill. No amount is too small.”

“Rinky” is all pug, sweet, loving and normally a real “chowhound,” but last Tuesday he had lost his voracious appetite and refused to eat. Perhaps to please Darla, he accepted some food by hand, but soon he was throwing up.

That evening he was checked into the Intensive Care Unit at Neel Veterinary Hospital.

Because Wrinkles is diabetic, his glucose was checked. It was ok, but his blood work numbers were “off the charts.” An ultrasound was performed by Dr. Tina Neel, who determined his need for an emergency gallbladder surgery, which was scheduled for the next day.

After a stressful wait (including frequent inquisitive texts from me) Darla was told the surgery, which was performed by Dr. Jeff Hicks, went really well.

Here’s a second “ask” for your kind assistance:

Darla says Wrinkles “is a tough little guy with a compromised immune system due to his diabetes. He has had several months of great health under the supervision of internal medicine specialist, Dr. Amy Lang.

“The doctors and staff at Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City have always been amazing. The 24-hour facility has been there for Wrinkles at any hour, every day. I am so glad to know I can get the care Wrinkles needs at any time – and by the best, caring people.”

The back story:

Two weeks after dear Ivy’s death, Tucker had posted that note that she needed help fostering a few “special needs” pugs for a week. That was just before Homeward Bound’s annual fundraiser, Puggerfest 2015.

As Darla tells it, “I thought I could help her, the pug and myself during my grief.”

The fact that Wrinkles is blind and diabetic didn’t slow Darla down.

But I couldn’t help myself. I fretted, for my friend’s sake, about those things that made him special.

Before too long my ace reporter was head over heels, all over again:

“A year and a half later, Wrinkles has become an essential part of my life. A movie I love has a plaque on a Central Park bench that reads, ‘I will hold your heart more tenderly than my own,’ and that is precisely how I feel about little Wrinkles.”

It’s no secret: I love Wrinkles Roy, too. So, why be subtle?

He comes jogging (not quite ‘running’ but a pretty good gait for a blind dude) over when he hears my voice. When I settle in on Darla’s living room couch, he jumps up, comes over and settles in himself – right next to my left thigh. More often than not, in a half hour or less, he’ll settle into a nice long winter’s nap – even when it is spring, or summer, or fall. He lets me talk business with Darla, with nary a complaint.

He even sleeps through it when she and I discuss, and cuss over, politics. (Yeah, we’re different. And special.) He’s different than I expected, and now seems as normal as can be.

Did I already mention the following? Please help little Wrinkles with any donation you can.

Thank you!

