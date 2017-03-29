Former District Attorney Wes Lane endorses Brett Macy in GOP primary for Oklahoma County sheriff

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Oklahoma County District Attorney Wes Lane has endorsed Brett Macy in the Republican primary for Oklahoma County sheriff.

“I’ve known Brett Macy for over 30 years and am thrilled that he is running for Oklahoma County Sheriff. He is an experienced lawman – a man of integrity and common sense,” said Lane, who currently serves as president of Salt and Light Leadership Training. “The citizens of Oklahoma County will be well served to have another Macy at the helm of law enforcement.”

Brett Macy’s father, Bob Macy, was the longest-serving Oklahoma County District Attorney in history. Brett took his own path in the world of law enforcement. He served at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department from 1984 to 1989 and then served in the Oklahoma City Police Department from 1989 to 2014, rising to the rank of lieutenant.

Since the leaving the Oklahoma City PD, Macy has run his own business as an investigative and financial crimes consultant, helping major financial institutions identify money laundering and other crimes. Since 2015, he has also served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

“I worked hard throughout my law enforcement career to leave a legacy of integrity, and it is an honor to receive the support of someone as respected as Wes Lane, who served our county honorably for many years,” Macy said. “My promise to the citizens of Oklahoma County is that I will do what is needed to keep our community safe.”

Under state law for special elections, this is a winner-take-all primary. The first place finisher on April 4 will be the Republican nominee. On that date, Macy faces interim sheriff P.D. Taylor, Darrel Sorrels and former state Rep. Mike Christian

Two Democrats (Virgil Green and Mike Hanson) square off for their party’s nod on April 4. An independent (Ed Grimes) also filed for the post.

The special general election for Oklahoma County sheriff will be held September 12.