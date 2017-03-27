Capitol Report for March 25: Asking Mary for a veto, Anybody But Christian, and supporting Nancy Lieberman

In the March 25, 2017, Capitol Report segment on News9, Patrick B. McGuigan — in dialogue with reporter Alex Cameron – applauded forward movement for a wide range of criminal justice reform reforms at the Oklahoma Legislature.

The veteran legal policy analyst thanked Governor Mary Fallin for opposing House Bill 1482, a legislative GOP proposal to gut State Questions 780 and 781. The CapitolBeatOK editor believes restoring some felony prosecutions for possession of small amounts of drugs will erode the purpose of the voter-approved propositions – namely, to reduce prison overcrowding and shift low-level offenders into treatment and addiction programs. To avoid confusion, he said Fallin should veto any legislation undermining the policy purposes of the two proposals.

McGuigan then turned to the April 4 Republican primary for Oklahoma County sheriff. He encouraged a vote for “anybody but Christian’ – reiterating his past views on former state Rep. Mike Christian’s campaign to take the top law enforcement job in the state’s most populous county.

In the final half-minute of the segment, recorded earlier in the week, McGuigan encouraged OSU officials to look at Nancy Lieberman (the former Thunder television analyst) for the men’s head coaching job. Events overtook McGuigan’s sports punditry, as OSU officials announced promotion of assistant coach Mike Boynton (a good candidate) to the top job.

Watch the March 25 Capitol Report here.